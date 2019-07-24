CORNING - Legends of the LPGA will make a return to Corning Friday and Saturday to help Corning Country Club celebrate its centennial.

Twenty-seven players, including nine past winners of the LPGA Corning Classic will be part of the planned festivities - which will include a Legends Shootout on Friday and a pro-am on Saturday.

The event is not open to the public. Individuals may attend if they are invited by a Corning Country Club member, sponsor, contributor, Legends Player or registered volunteer.



The Legends Shootout will be held Friday and will consist of 10 players. For the shootout, one player is eliminated per hole until the final hole where two play to decide the winner.

On Saturday, a pro-am will be held featuring a four-player scramble plus an LPGA legend.



The field of golfers that will be attending is led by the "Queen of Corning" Rosie Jones. Jones won back-to-back Corning Classics in 1996 and 1997 - part of her 13 career victories.



Another two-time Corning Classic winner that will be attending is Betsy King. King won in 1991 and 2000. King was inducted into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame in 1995 and has 31 career LPGA tour victories.



Other Corning Classic winners that will be attending are Leta Lindley (2008), Laura Diaz (2002), Tammie Green (1998), Pat Bradley (1990), Cindy Rarick (1987), Patti Rizzo (1985) and Donna Caponi (1980).



Other golfers expected to attend are Donna Andrews, Jean Bartholomew, Jane Blalock, Elaine Crosby, Lisa Kiggens-D’Amore, Cindy Figg-Currier, Vicki Goetze-Ackerman, Gail Graham, Sandra Haynie, Pat Hurst, Cathy Johnson-Forbes, Lorie Kane, Michelle McGann, Cindy Miller, Barb Mucha, Laurie Rinker, Jan Stephenson and Wendy Ward.

Combined, the attending golfers have 249 career LPGA tour victories.