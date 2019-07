CORNING - The 14-U Cinderella World Series got underway Thursday at Baker St. fields with seven teams in action.

Action will resume today with Savona vs. Horseheads at 6:00 p.m. on Corning Field #2 and Addison vs. Corning at 6:00 p.m. on Corning Field #1.

The 23-U tournament begins today with four games, Harley's Angels vs. Corning at 7:30 p.m. on Corning Field #2 and Looney Tunes vs. Southern Tier Lady Outlaws at 7:30 p.m. on Corning Field #1