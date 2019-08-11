WELLSVILLE — There is still plenty of time to sign up for the SPCA's Robert Hutter Memorial "Scramble 4 Animals" Golf Tournament to be held on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wellsville Country Club.

A dinner and Prize Ceremony will follow after the Tournament. The event features door prizes, raffles and prizes for contests including longest drive, closest to the pin, double your money and a putting contest. Tournament is limited to 100 golfers, the cost to play and including dinner is $75 per golfer, and for Wellsville Country Club members it's $55.

To register your team, contact scramble4animals@yahoo.com or call the shelter at 585-593-2200. For more information go to www.SPCAallegany.org and download the Registration Form or check the Facebook page.

If you are interested in sponsoring a hole for $100 or a cart for $50, it will be prominently displayed with a sponsor sign at the hole or on the cart.

T-shirts, hats, magnets and some new items will be for sale at the event.