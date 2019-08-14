Bob Streeten, former Corning East and Corning-Painted Post head lacrosse coach will be inducted into the National Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association inaugural Hall of Fame class along with nine other members on Nov. 9 in Plandome.

“Being part of the inaugural class is a huge surprise,” said Streeten. “I think that the 31 years I put into high school coaching speaks for itself, but in the company I’m in, I’m just amazed. Mike Messere, 'Doc' Daugherty (and) Joe Cuozzo. I would honestly confess that the number of times in games and scrimmages I beat any of those guys teams’ is minimal.”

Streeten spent 29 years as the head man at Corning East and two years with the combined Corning Hawks lacrosse program before retiring in 2012. Streeten captured the 1990 Class B state title with Corning East and won a sectional title in 24 of his 29 years at the helm. He also had stops at West Genesee and Nottingham High School as an assistant coach.

Streeten amassed 544 wins in his coaching career as opposed to just 102 losses, an 84 percent winning percentage.

Streeten credits his success at the high school level with a multitude of different factors.

“I never scored a goal for a Corning East or Corning Hawks team. Certainly, it was the kids that did all the work," Streeten said. "I think that the key thing to being a successful coach is being extremely organized as well as being able to find what motivates each of the different players in your program.”

In 31 years of coaching, 230 Streeten-coached players have gone on to play lacrosse in college – including 90 players that played at the NCAA’s highest Division I level. Twenty-four players were named high school All-American, while 35 earned All-America status in college.

In addition to coaching high school, Streeten ran an instructional Youth Lacrosse Day Camp at Corning for 30 years for Section 4 youth players in the summers along with involvement in youth box and travel lacrosse in the area.

Streeten was inducted into the Corning-Painted Post Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991 and the US Lacrosse Upstate Hall of Fame 2004.

Streeten will be inducted along with Joe Cuozzo (Ward Melville HS, NY), William ‘Doc’ Dougherty (Garden City, NY), Thomas Hall (Fayetteville Manlius, NY), Bob Hartranft (Farmingdale HS, NY), John Linehan (Lower Merion HS, PA), Alan Lowe (Manhasset HS, NY), Mike Messere (West Genesee HS, NY), Bobby Shriver (Boys Latin School of Maryland (Md) and Guy Whitten (Wilton HS, CT).