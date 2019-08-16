CORNING - After a successful stint with Elmira as an offensive coordinator, Mike Johnston will make his return to the Corning sideline to assume the same role this season.



“It’s a really exciting time, I appreciate the opportunity that coach (George) Bacalles has given me and I’m excited about the season,” said Johnston. “(Coach Bacalles) and I had a conversation and I think the timing is right, right now.”



Johnston, who won a state title with the Corning Hawks softball program this past spring and was the coach of the J.V. boys basketball team in 2018, coached football for 18 seasons at Corning West before the C-PP merger in 2010 and his move to Elmira.

Although Bacalles has not worked alongside Johnston in a football capacity, he knows what he’s getting from his new offensive coordinator.



“He brings a lot of experience, knowledge, enthusiasm and he has the mindset of wanting to win every game and that’s exactly what we want to have,” said Bacalles. “I welcome his intensity onto our staff and I think we’ll be better because of it.”



At Elmira, Johnston was a vital piece of a team that rushed for 5,000 yards last season and has won a league title the past six years and a sectional title the past four while deploying the storied double-wing offense.



“We know that we've had a lot of success since 1998 when I started running (the double wing offense) at Corning West High School," said Johnston. "People will say it’s a run-oriented offense. People don’t like it so much because it’s not like the pro-style, but we throw to score -- that’s our philosophy. We’ve got some kids that can throw it and catch it and we’ve got some kids up front for Corning.”



Even though Johnston will be the offensive coordinator, the offensive play calling will be a collaborative effort between a star-studded lineup of proven head coaches like Johnston, Bacalles, Tim Hughes and others to come up with the best plays inside the double-wing offense.



“We always try to be collaborative with what we’re trying to do,” Bacalles said. “I always believe that five heads are better than one. (Johnston) has a philosophy and its something we’ve run similar to the past 10 years. I think it will be a fairly seamless transition for us.”