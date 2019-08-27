Frank Barber is an assistant principal at Corning-Painted Post High School on weekdays. When the day flips to Sunday however, he becomes Buffalo Bills superfan "Hannabill Lecter".

Lecter has more than 4,000 followers on social media and is a dedicated member of "Bills Mafia."

Barber is a season ticket holder and has followed the Bills from Lambeau Field all the way to London, England.

Barber has been featured in conjunction with the Buffalo Bills as well as a featured member of WGRZ's, a TV station in Buffalo, series called "Meet The Mafia."

The Leader asked Barber about his - unbiased as can be - expectations for the upcoming Bills season as well as other questions about the Bills' off-season.

What do you think was the biggest off-season acquisition for the Bills?

Barber: After the first three preseason games, I believe that the acquisition of Cole Beasley was our biggest off-season move. One could make an argument for (John) Brown or (Mitch) Morse, but Beasley gives Josh Allen the easy over the middle target that the Bills have sorely lacked for the past few seasons. It's no mistake that these three additions I listed are on the offensive side of the ball, as (Bill's General Manager Brandon) Beane made a concentrated effort to bolster the offense and give Josh Allen the weapons he needs to be successful.

Biggest off-season loss?

The loss of Kyle Williams will be felt on the field and in the locker room as he was stalwart of the Bills defense for 13 years. With the addition of Ed Oliver in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Kyle's on-field performance may not be missed as much as his veteran leadership.

Keys to a successful season on offense?

The key to the offense in 2019 is Josh Allen and his ability to continue to grow in (offensive coordinator Brian) Daboll's offense. Brandon Beane has surrounded Allen with NFL caliber talent on the offensive line, a deep threat in John Brown, the best slot receiver in the NFL in Cole Beasley and a new quarterback coach in Ken Dorsey. Allen, while he has shown that he is maturing as an NFL quarterback, needs to show that he has taken the next step. He needs to process through his reads and only run when necessary. Allen will continue to hurt opposing teams with his ability to run, but I fully expect fewer runs and more short throws to Beasley and our running backs.

Keys to a successful season on defense?

The defense's success rests on the shoulders of their 21 year old, second year middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds is long and athletic and can cover the entire field. During the Bills recent trip to Carolina, Luke Kuechly, Carolina's perennial all-pro middle linebacker, said Edmunds is "the perfect body type for this defense" and that "he will thrive in it (speaking of McDermott's defense)". I couldn't agree more with his assessment.

Record prediction for the Bills in the 2019-2020 season

Bills fans are eternal optimists, but I will do my best to temper my expectations. The Bills will finish 9-7 in 2019 and take another step under McDermott and Josh Allen. The Bills have what appears to be a soft schedule in September and October, which they need to take advantage of if we hope to make the playoffs in 2019. Even at 9-7, I think we make our second trip to the playoffs in three years.