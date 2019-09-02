ALFRED — The Alfred State athletic department is enjoying an upgrade to a pair of their facilities as they begin the 2019-20 school year.

The floor of the Orvis Gymansium and the track surface at Pioneer Stadium were both resurfaced over the summer.

Director of Athletics Jason Doviak is pleased with the renovations.

"We continued our efforts of providing our student-athletes with an outstanding athletic experience in a major way this summer with the renovation of our track and gym floor," he said. "Our new track surface is top of the line and will benefit our student-athletes for years to come. The freshly resurfaced gym floor was important for both our rebranding efforts and to comply with NCAA court marking changes. It is exciting to see the gratification on our student-athletes faces when these projects come to fruition. The vision of the athletic department and college administration are aligned and we will continue to improve our facilities whenever possible."

The playing surface in the Orvis Gymnasium was sanded down, repaired, and then repainted featuring the college's new athletic marks. The surface features the Ox Head at center court and all the necessary lines to host volleyball and all levels of college basketball. The project was completed by Finger Lakes Flooring.

The track surface at Pioneer Stadium was torn up to its base and replaced with a Beynon Sport Surface (BSS) 300. The resurfacing features the return of a blue track complex installed by Copeland Coatings. The track had a blue track for many years before the construction of Pioneer Stadium in 2007.

Plans for a new scoreboard, to resurface the turf, and replace the lights at Pioneer Stadium have started as well.