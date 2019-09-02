Spangenburg nets game-winner

BELFAST — Andover is missing eight starters from last year’s Section V runner-up, but you wouldn’t know it Saturday night as the Panthers defeated defending Class D2 champion Hinsdale, 1-0 in overtime, to win the Belfast Tournament title.

Tess Spangenburg netted the game-winner about three minutes into the first overtime session. Hayleigh Niedermaier assisted on the play as Andover (2-0) avenged last season’s loss to the Bobcats (1-1).

“It was a drop off a corner. We centered the ball and Tess got a good chance to pull the trigger and let one fly,” said Andover coach Al Barber. “There was quite a few scrums in front of the net on both ends. We were fortunate we kept them out.”

Livia Simon made four saves for a second straight shutout, weathering Hinsdale’s 7-4 edge in corner kicks, all of them in the first half. Spangenburg was named the tournament MVP, joined by Kaitlyn Calladine, Emily Wahl and Liberty Gaylord on the all-tournament team.

Andover is now off until Sept. 10, hosting Belfast.

“It’s a great start. We have eight new faces out there in new roles and they’re coming along quickly,” Barber said. “They’ve learned to play hard even though they’re tired. I’m super proud as a coach. We have a lot of growing to do but hopefully we’ll continue to get better. It’s a good start to the season for us.”