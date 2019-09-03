BATH - For the first time in nearly three decades, Haverling will have a new head coach leading the charge when the Rams take the field for their season opener.

Matt Ford is no stranger to the Haverling football program, serving under head coach Wayne Carroll, who stepped down mid-season last year for an undisclosed reason, for eight seasons with stops as a JV assistant, a JV head coach and the past six seasons as a varsity assistant.

Haverling football has been known for being tough, physical football and Ford looks to continue that same trend.

“I’d like to think our kids are going to be hard-nosed kids, We’re going to be ready to hit and we’ll be conditioned,” said Ford. “And they’ll just have that overall Bath football pride and wanting to just come out here and play hard-nosed football. That’s what we’ve always been about and we just want to continue that tradition going forward.”

Ford wasted little time in preparing for the upcoming season after being named the head coach in December. With the season still nine months away when he took the job, the first-year head coach was already planning and scheming for the fall season along with holding workouts for players.

Ford also serves as a middle school guidance counselor in the Haverling district which made the transition to head coach easier on the players as he has a relationship with almost all of them.

Taking over for a legendary coach in a program is seldom easy, but Ford is cut from the same cloth as Carroll, and it’s evident in what his expectations for a team that is under his watch.

“I want to be known for having a disciplined team, making sure my players are physically and emotionally tough and resilient,” said Ford.

While there are similarities between the two, Ford is installing a new system that is his own that the Rams will display this season.

The game-by-game mindset has carried over with Ford as the Rams will gear up for a matchup against Penn Yan at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at home in Ford’s first-ever game as head coach of the program.

“We just have to focus on winning each game week to week,” said Ford. Right now, it’s all about Penn Yan and getting these guys focused for Week 1.”



