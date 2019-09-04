Adams leads Wellsville offense with 127 yards rushing

WELLSVILLE — It was a defensive battle Saturday as Wellsville hosted Portville in Olean Area Youth Football League (OAYFL) action.

Tied at 6-6 late in regulation, the visitors scored the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute left on the clock to steal a tough 12-6 win over Wellsville’s Pony team.

“We played a hard fought game,” said Wellsville coach Wayne Stonemetz. “The team all worked so hard. We have a busy week preparing for next Saturday.”

Carlito Adams powered the Wellsville ground game with 16 carries for 127 yards. Vincent Joyce added 12 carries for 63 yards, while Jaxson Black rushed four times for 20 yards. Tyler Button chipped in two carries for eight yards.

Defensively, Fred Zeh led the Wellsville Pony team with 12 tackles, followed by Adams, Joyce and Colten Updyke with 10 apiece. Rogan Perkins added seven tackles to the cause, while Ryan Strum also had seven tackles plus a fumble recovery.

Wellsville (1-2) has this weekend off and returns to action Saturday, Sept. 14, hosting Bolivar-Richburg.