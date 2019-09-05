CORNING - Corning opened its season with a 112-67 victory over Elmira in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls swimming matchup Thursday.

"Our girls have been pushing hard and haven't had a break, so we are very happy with the results tonight," Corning head coach Alyssa Helsing said. "The leadership and unity on our team is extraordinary and we are proud of the girls both in and out of the pool."

The Hawks placed first in all 12 events led by double individual wins from Kara Peters, Angelina McKane and Leah Palmesano.

Palmesano won the 50 yard freestyle (27.86) and the 100 yard freestyle (1:01.70), McKane placed first in the 200 yard individual medley (2:30.29) as well as the 100 yard butterfly (1:06.11) and Peters touched first in the 200 yard freestyle (2:22.32) and the 500 yard freestyle (6:30.12).

Other individual winners for the Hawks included Taylor Roberts (diving; 192.40), Alina Levine (100 backstroke; 1:08.86) and Lucy Hilker (100 yard breaststroke; 1:18.21).

Corning also took first in all relays.

Palmesano, Levine, Lucy Hillker and McKane placed first in the 200 yard medley relay in 2:02.67, McKane, Audra Hilker, Poppy Ruland and Palmesano won the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:56.27 and Peters, Audra Hillker, Ruland and Palmesano placed first in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:25.97.

Corning will travel to Ithaca Monday at 6 p.m. in its next contest.