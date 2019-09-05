CORNING - Ithaca topped Corning 2-0 Wednesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference boys soccer contest.

“They had a couple of skill players that broke us down in some spots, we just need to be better defensively,” Corning head coach Steve Mastronardi said.

Terry Paw opened the scoring for the Little Red with a near post shot that just got past the Corning keeper with 16:19 left in the first half of play.

Ithaca added another goal in the second half, only a minute in.

“It kind of took the wind out of us a little bit,” said Mastronardi of the early second half score.

Corning's best chances came in the final 20 minutes of the contest, but weren't able to push a goal across.

"We changed some things up, we were really pressing,” said Mastronardi. “We had a bunch of chances. A lot of set pieces and corner kicks.”

Corning had 10 shots on goal in the contest, while Ithaca had 12.

The Hawks fall to 1-1 and will host Horseheads at 7 p.m. Saturday in their next game.