HORNELL — The Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles picked up their first win of the season on Thursday evening with a 3-1 win over Hornell in local volleyball action at HHS.

Autumn Ladd had five kills and three assists for the Golden Eagles, while Sydnie Worden added six kills and two blocks in the win.

Hornell was led by Natalie Delany’s eight points, seven aces and one block. Reyman Clair added 11 points while Lily Gaffney had four kills and two blocks.

Hornell (0-1) now heads to Campbell-Savona on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. for a tournament.

Letchworth 3, Dansville 2

DANSVILLE — The Lady Mustangs suffered a tough defeat to the Letchworth, dropping a heartbreaker in the fifth game 26-24 with the Indians coming out on top with a 3-2 match score.

Exceptional play was exhibited by Dansville's Jenna George with eight kills and two digs. Maddy Jacobs and Ray Young chipped in with five kills each. Abi Henderson had 5 aces, and Tessa Gregorius added five aces and 16 assists for the Mustangs (0-1).

For Letchworth (1-0), Brook DeGroff had 10 kills and nine aces. Delaney Bean had nine aces, three kills, three digs. Dana Callaro had eight kills and three aces. Raelyn Steves had three blocks and Morgan Brace had five digs.

Warsaw 3, Haverling 0

HAVERLING — Warsaw topped Haverling 3-0 Thursday in a Livingston County volleyball matchup.

Warsaw won by scores of 25-12, 26-24 and 25-7.

Deanna Johnson- Meyers had eight kills for Warsaw and Leah O'Green posted eight aces.

For Haverling, Cadin Taggart posted eight kills and two blocks and Cady Hill had six setter assists.

Hammondsport 3, Genesee Valley 2

HAMMONDSPORT — Hammondsport sneaked out a win against Genesee Valley in five sets, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12.

Hammondsport was led at the service line by Angela Gonzo with five aces. Julia Bennett led at the net with 14 kills and four blocks with Erika Hilligus putting down eight kills.

Hammondsport will play in Campbell on Monday at 7 p.m..