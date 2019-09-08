COHOCTON — Titan Rocha netted a pair of goals for the second straight game, leading host Wayland-Cohocton to a 2-1 win over Naples and the tournament title Friday night at the Elsie Tripp Sports Complex.

Rocha scored a goal in each half, with the scores coming in the 30th and 55th minutes of the championship game.

Wayland-Cohocton (2-0) remains home Tuesday, hosting LeRoy.

Alfred-Almond 3, Wellsville 1

COHOCTON — Dylan Coots netted both of his goals in the first half as Alfred-Almond salvaged a 3-1 consolation round win over Welslville on friday in Cohocton.

Aquila Cushing and Jack Emo assisted on the Coots scores, with Gavin Dwyer tacking on a goal in the second half. Garrett Burys made three saves for the Eagles (1-1), who visit Hammoondsport Monday.

Wellsville (0-2) visits Dansville Monday at 5 p.m.

Avoca 5, Campbell-Savona 1

CAMPBELL — Devin Stowe netted a hat trick and found time to dish a pair of assists as well, leading Avoca to a 5-1 road win over the Panthers on Friday.

Caleb Polmateer and Cameron Giglio had a goal apiece, with Seth Lathrop chipping in an assist for the undefeated Tigers (3-0), who host Jasper-Troupsburg Wednesday.

Canisteo-Greenwood 4, Arkport/Canaseraga 1

CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins took a commanding lead in the first half and then cruised in the second half to the 4-1 win over visiting Arkport/Canaseraga on Friday evening in Canisteo.

Evan Amidon, Dawson Jackson, Corey Barker and Jose Alvarez all scored goals for the Redskins, while Barker added an assist in the win.

Canisteo-Greenwood (2-1) now prepares for a game on Monday evening when Bradford comes to town at 5 p.m.

Addison 4, Jasper-Troupsburg 0

ADDISON - Addison improved to 4-0 Friday with a 3-0 victory over Jasper-Troupsburg in a Steuben County boys soccer contest.

Level at halftime, Addison scored three goals in the second half. Brian Simon, Bradyn Coletta and Brayden Bills had goals.

“It was a solid team effort,” Addison head coach Mike Bills said. “In the second half, we came out super strong. Got them really quick.”

Addison will travel to Campbell-Savona Monday at 6:30 p.m. in its next contest.

GIRLS SOCCER

Keshequa 4, Alfred-Almond 1

NUNDA — Alfred-Almond scored the lone goal of the first half, but the Keshequa Indians came roaring back with four unanswered tallies in the second half to cruise to a 4-1 win on Friday night in Nunda.

Jasmine Mercado led the way with two goals, while MacKenzie Gillen and Jenna Weir also added tallies in the championship round of the Keshequa tournament. Catrina Pierce and Emily Weaver added assists in the win.

A-A’s goal came from Amy Evingham in the first half off of an assist from Zoe Balinsky.

A-A (3-1) now returns home to face Canisteo-Greenwood on Tuesday evening at 5:45 p.m.

Portville 4, Arkport/Canaseraga 2

FILLMORE — Portville doubled up Arkport/Canaseraga Friday night, 4-2.

The Wolves netted their goals in the second half. Julia Flaitz put away an assist from Caitlin O’Dea, who scored a goal of her own on a Jenna Mess assist. Emily Fuller made 13 saves for the Wolves (0-2), who host Hammondsport/Bradford Tuesday.

Fillmore 2, Holland 1

FILLMORE — Fillmore answered the Holland challenge, netting a pair after visitors took the lead as the Eagles claimed their host tourney title Friday, 2-1.

Sophia Templeton scored four minutes after Holland cracked the scoreboard, netting the equalizer in the 30th minute. Carlee Miller sent home the game-winner assisted by Emily Hatch in the 32nd minute. Riley Voss made five saves to make the lead stand up.

"We fell behind again and jumped right back quick with two goals bang, bang,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley. “We need to clean a lot up, bur our effort is there. Our issues are fixable and that is the plus. We also won the tournament, so we should be proud of that. It was four competitive teams with good soccer tradition.”

For Fillmore (1-0-1), Abby Hatch was named Tournament MVP with Carlee Miller, Dani Wolcott and Shelby Beardsley All-Tournament.

Genesee Valley 5, Scio 0

BELMONT — Sarah Francisco had a hat trick plus one in GV’s 5-0 win over Scio on Friday.

Natalie Brodman chipped in a score, with Adison Grusendorf dishing two assists. Savannah Werner and Ashley McRae each had one, with Isabelle Ordway making two saves.

Megan Murray had two saves for Scio (0-2), which hosts Lima Tuesday. GV (2-0) meets Hinsdale Tuesday.

Cuba-Rushford 2, Belfast 1

BELFAST — Lillian Forward scored a goal in each half, lifting C-R to the 2-1 win over Belfast Friday night.

Sofia Riquelme had an assist for the Rebels (1-1), who received five saves from Tara Duvall and now visit Bolivar-Richburg Sept. 10.

Emma Sullivan scored the lone goal for Belfast (1-3), which visits Andover Sept. 10.

Campbell-Savona 3, Friendship 0

CAMPBELL — Leah Robie, Donna Clark and Kiara Barron had a goal apiece in a 3-0 C-S win over visiting Friendship.

Robie, Katie Austin and Kerrigan Ellison each had an assist, with Kalyska Payne making four saves for the Panthers (1-3). Friendship (0-3) meets Whitesville Tuesday.

TENNIS

Naples 3, Canisteo-Greenwood 0

CANISTEO — It was an abbreviated outing Friday due to rain, but Naples took the 3-0 win over Canisteo-Greenwood nonetheless.

Naples led 1st singles 6-0, 4-1 and 1st doubles 6-2, 2-2.

2S: Chloe Wright (N) d. Melody Thompson 6-0, 6-0 3S: Emma Brace (N) d. Kelsey Keough 6-0, 6-0 2D: Sara Fox/Chloe Davis (N) d. Annabel Franclemont/Zaida Stewart 6-1, 6-0