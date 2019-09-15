It was a 1-1 week for the Penn Yan boys’ soccer team with a win over Waterloo and a loss to Newark.

Penn Yan 4 Waterloo 1

Penn Yan defeated Waterloo 4-1 Brigham Hansen continued his prolific goal-scoring with two that found the back of the net Sept. 12. Tyler Griffin and Brendan Pinckney had a goal apiece. Nick Jarecke had three assists and Caiden Demarco added an assist. Mason MacKerchar had three saves in goal.

Newark 3 Penn Yan 0

The team was shut out 3-0 against Newark Sept. 10. MacKerchar had 10 saves in the loss.

The team plays at home against Mynderse Tuesday, is home against Wayne at 6:30 Thursday, and also plays South Seneca at home Saturday at 3.