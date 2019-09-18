Dansville grabs 1-0 road win in Hornell

HORNELL — The Dansville Mustangs scored in the final minute of the first half then put on an incredible defensive performance in the second half in order to grab a tough 1-0 road win in Hornell over the Red Raiders on Tuesday night.

The game was a tight back-and-forth affair for the entire 80 minutes of play, but when the Mustangs scored in the 39th minute, they were able to focus on keeping the Red Raiders out of the net, which they were able to do despite a huge effort from Hornell.

“I was pleased all around tonight. We had some struggles last week but I think we overcame that tonight. I was pleased at our effort, and it was what I was asking for — an 80-minute game. And anytime we can go out and play an 80-minute game, I’m going to be happy. But to get it on the back end of a 1-0 win is always great as well,” said Dansville coach Arin Belden. “The kids played hard, and that was just heart, guts and grit in the end.”

Dansville did not generate many chances in the opening minutes of play, but did find a few more opportunities late in the half. That’s when Grace Rittenhouse made a brilliant move around the defense and then placed a perfect cross across the goal line. It trickled through to the opposite side of the net, where Madison Lee buried the chance in the wide open net.

“It was a great individual play by Grace to just get into position to make that cross, and she’s been doing stuff like that for us all year. That was a great cross, and Madi Lee has a knack for making that play,” said Belden. “That’s what you need out of your goal scorers — she always seems to be in the right place at the right time. That was a hard fought goal there and it was at a great time for us to give us momentum going into halftime.”

Hornell’s offense dialed up the pressure in the second half, but Dansville’s defense remained very strong. It routinely turned away the chances and anytime a shot did get through, Jillian Schramm was there to grab it.

On the other side, the Mustangs continued to generate a few opportunities of their own, but found that Hornell’s back line — despite not having Emma Flaitz — was equally strong in their resistance.

Because of that, neither team was able to register another goal, and the game came to a close with a 1-0 final in favor of the Mustangs.

Dansville (5-2) now returns home on Friday evening for a 6:30 p.m. game against LeRoy. Hornell (3-3-1) now hosts LCAA rival Livonia on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

“We are always getting better and practices have been great. We knew this schedule was going to be a marathon, and the kids bought into that immediately. Regardless of the results so far, they’ve come to practice and worked,” said HHS coach Mike Wilkinson. “Now it’s just going to be about that end product and finishing in the final third.”