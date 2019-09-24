Lions edge Panthers for 4th straight win

ARKPORT — Jenna Mess had a hat trick and Caitlin O’Dea scored two goals as the Arkport/Canaseraga Lady Wolves rolled to the 8-0 win over Belfast on Monday in Arkport.

Victoria McDaniel, coming off a two-goal game in Saturday's close 3-2 loss to Haverling, added another score Monday night. Naomi Haraty and Gulianna Smith rounded out the goal scoring for A/C, while Julia Flaitz added a pair of assists. Haraty, Smith, Alyssa Greunke and Sara Eymer also added assists in the win.

Arkport/Canaseraga (3-4) now heads to Campbell-Savona on Wednesday evening for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

Dansville 5, Honeoye 1

DANSVILLE — Grace Rittenhouse and Sidney Stone each scored a pair of goals on Monday evening as the Dansville Lady Mustangs defeated Honeoye by a 5-1 final in Dansville.

Madelyn Failla had the other goal for the Mustangs, while Mackenzie Lawless, Jasmyn Fox and Rittenhouse all added assists. Jillian Schramm made four saves in net.

Dansville (6-3) now hosts Haverling on Friday evening at 4:30 p.m.

Wellsville 2, Andover 1

ANDOVER — The Lady Lions are on a roll.

Emily Costello broke a 1-1 tie in the second half and netted the game-winner, sending Wellsville to its fourth straight win with a 2-1 road victory over host Andover Monday night.

Wellsville (4-3) struck first when Emily Cline put away an unassisted score for the 1-0 lead. Andover knotted it up early in the second half when Tess Spangenburg scored on an assist from Emily Wahl.

Wellsville wasn’t going to be denied stretching out its win streak, though, as Costello found a seam with a loose ball and buried the winner.

“Wellsville had much more intensity than us tonight,” said Andover coach Al Barber. “We were flat all night. They came to win and they won.”

Wellsville will go for five straight Thursday, returning home to the turf to host Hinsdale. Andover (5-2) is also home Thursday, hosting Scio.

Whitesville 3, Prattsburgh 0



WHITESVILLE — Zoey Lee scored on an assist by Kennedy Bledsoe just 37 seconds into the first half, setting the tone in Whitesville’s 3-0 win over Prattsburgh on Monday.



Kennedy Bledsoe added an unassisted eight minutes later. Chelsie Reisman rounded off the scoring with a goal assisted by Alexys Palmatier in the second half. Serina Button made one save in the shutout for the Jays (5-2-1), who had a 20-1 edge in shots on goal and a 13-2 advantage in corners.



“I thought we were pretty solid defensively and didn't give them much to work with, but offensively we weren't as crisp as I would have liked,” said coach Aaron Rawady. “We need to have a cleaner touch on the ball and finish scoring chances at a higher rate. But we are starting to better understand how to play. We just need to improve our execution.”



Kayla Mills had seven saves for Prattsburgh (1-7-1).



Whitesville visits Belfast Thursday.

Canisteo-Greenwood 4, Hammondsport/Bradford 0

HAMMONDSPORT — The Redskins were road warriors Monday night, racing to a 4-0 win over Hammondsport/Bradford after netting three goals in the first half.

Taneeka Howell had two goals and an assist to pace the offense. Allie Smith also had a big night with a goal and two assists. Lily Rexford chipped in a goal, with Brooke Smith adding an assist.

Destiny Reese made two saves in the shutout for the Redskins (4-4), who visit Jasper-Troupsburg Wednesday.

Jasper-Troupsburg 1, Naples 0

NAPLES — Brynn Waters scored in the first half and the Jasper-Troupsburg defense made the goal stand up as the game-winner in a 1-0 shutout of host Naples on Monday night.

Taylor Aldrich came up with nine big saves in net to preserve the win for the Wildcats (2-5), who snapped a four-game skid and now host Canisteo-Greenwood Wednesday.

Alfred-Almond 1, Campbell-Savona 0

CAMPBELL — Alfred-Almond improved to 6-3 with a tight 1-0 win over Campbell-Savona Monday night.

The Eagles now visit Arkport/Canaseraga Saturday at 1 p.m.

Keshequa 2, Geneseo 0

NUNDA — Keshequa’s Miranda Cartwright and Heather Moriarty traded goals and assists in a 2-0 shutout of visiting Geneseo Monday night.

Keshequa (5-1) visits Perry Wednesday.

Way-Co 3, Perry 2

PERRY — Wayland-Cohocton snapped a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 win over host Perry on Monday.

The Eagles (2-5-1) look to make it two wins in a row Wednesday, hosting York.

Haverling 0, LeRoy 0

HAVERLING - Haverling and LeRoy played to a 0-0 tie Monday.

“It was a hard fought battle all 100 minutes of play,” Haverling head coach Braedyn Ordway said. “I really felt we held the momentum for the majority of the game by winning 50/50 balls in the center of the field.”

Haverling had 30 shots in the contest, but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Rams defense held LeRoy to just 11 shots.

“We went in with a plan to try to neutralize Maddie Keister, and Angela Beyler did an amazing job doing so,” said Ordway. “Maddie is dangerous, but Angela was able to shut her down. This was, in my opinion, the strongest strung together game of soccer that we have played yet this season. With no defensive breakdowns I’m very proud of the way we played tonight.

Haverling will travel to Dansville at 7 p.m. Friday in its next contest.

BOYS SOCCER

Fillmore 12, Hinsdale 0

FILLMORE — There was no slowing the Fillmore offense Monday in a 12-0 win over Hinsdale.

Levi Webb netted four goals. Isaiah Voss scored two and had an assist. Tobias Webb netted a hat trick and had an assist. Carter Sisson (assist), Mason Cool (two assists) and Eben Schilke (assist) both scored once. Ethan Peet and Graham Cahill both chipped in an assist for the Eagles (7-1), who visit Cuba-Rushford Wednesday.

Bolivar-Richburg 3, Andover 2

BOLIVAR — Spencer Cook scored twice in the first half for Andover, including one on a penalty kick, but Bolivar-Richburg escaped with a 3-2 win over the visiting Panthers Monday night.

Preston Ordway had 15 saves for Andover (4-3-1), which visits Belfast Wednesday night.

B-R improved to 3-5-1 and hosts Genesee Valley Wednesday.