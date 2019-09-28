HAVERLING - Dansville scored 22 points in the second half to get past Haverling 28-6 Friday in a Livingston County Athletic Association football contest.

"Dansville played tough," Haverling head coach Matt Ford said. "They had a great defensive gameplan and made some big offensive plays."

Tanner Dettman recorded four touchdowns for the Mustangs and rushed for 159 yards on 21 carries. Dansville got on the board in its opening drive when Dettman ran in a three-yard score for the only scoring in the first half.

Dettman added a 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to up the lead to 14-0.

Haverling responded the ensuing drive when a 45-yard pass from Kaden Adams to Cordelle Galvan set up an Adams six-yard run to pull the Rams to within 14-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Dettman added two two-yard runs in the fourth quarter to put away Haverling.

For Haverling, Adams had 24 yards rushing and 56 yards through the air. Damon Herrick had 11 tackles and a sack.

Haverling (1-3) will travel to Wayland-Cohocton at 7 p.m. Friday in its next contest.

"We have a tough three-game stretch to finish the season and we look forward to the challenge," Ford said.