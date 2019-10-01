Mess nets lone goal in win over Andover

WELLSVILLE — The Lady Lions didn’t have to wait long for a chance to get back in the win column.

Coming off a loss to Fillmore Saturday night that snapped a five-game winning streak, Wellsville quickly responded with a 1-0 win over visiting Andover Monday night back on the home turf.

The Lions (6-4) took the lead early, netting the lone goal of the game just under four minutes into the contest. Jaylynn Mess took a pass from Sarah Carlton and lofted in a perfectly placed shot that sailed into the back of the net.

“The goal was beautiful,” said Wellsville coach Erica Aftuck. “They just kept coming and we were able to put one in the net. Even in the second half, it was the same thing. Every game we get better. Now we have a bench. That was a struggle on Saturday, we only had two subs and it really hurt. It’s tough to play the best that they can for 80 minutes without subs. It’s too hard. It was much better today getting some fresh legs in there.”

Wellsville had a few more chances at the net, including back-to-back prime opportunities deep in the box in the latter stages of the second half, but Livia Simon and the Andover defense came up with stops each time to give the offense a chance at the equalizer.

The Panthers very nearly found it on several occasions.

Andover (7-3) kept the pressure on, particularly in the final 10 minutes of regulation. The Panthers, who were coming off back-to-back 7-0 wins over Scio and Prattsburgh, created multiple cracks at the goal but Wellsville keeper Regan Marsh was a wall between the posts.

Tess Spangenburg ripped a shot with six minutes left stopped by Marsh, who also saved a shot from Hayleigh Niedermaier with under 30 seconds left. The Wellsville defense also spoiled a corner kick chance in the final minute.

“We had a ton of chances. The girls played pretty well,” said Andover coach Al Barber. “We sealed the creases that beat us last time when we played them. We have to keep in mind there’s three ninth graders, and fourth 10th graders playing every single minute of every single game for us. We’re a JV team with a couple varsity players and they played really well, they played hard. They play with their hearts. I’m proud of them. They played a really good game tonight.

“Wellsville put one in early but we had the ball a lot of that game. It’s our first time on turf this year too, and it’s hard to adjust to that.”

Marsh finished with 14 saves in Wellsville’s fourth shutout of the season.

“Regan had a couple nice saves coming out,” Aftuck said. “Our defense was always there. They work together well and save each other all the time. We started slow even though we scored first. Once we get going and start making our passes and the chemistry kicks in, then it starts to flow. We pulled some JV players up to get them some time on the field. They fit right in. There was a couple of them you wouldn’t be able to tell are in eighth grade.”

Andover launched 16 shots in getting shutout for the first time this season by Marsh and the Wellsville defense.

“We weren’t getting good angles at her,” Barber said. “They did a nice job of preventing easy shots. It got tight there at the end. The last seven, eight minutes we had some really good opportunities and just couldn’t get one to go.

“Wellsville is a good team, a B school,” Barber added. “I don’t like to ever play that card but with our age and the leadership that we have, we’re a decent team. We can bump shoulders with some teams moving forward and we’ll get there, we’re young.”

Andover visits Belfast Wednesday.

Wellsville travels to Cuba-Rushford Saturday at 10 a.m. The game was moved due to Homecoming changes.