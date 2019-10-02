CORNING - Elmira got past Corning 1-0 Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls soccer matchup.

"I thought we came out hard for the first 20 minutes and improved on winning 50/50 balls, but we made mistakes we can't make against a team like Elmira."

The lone score in the contest came at the 9:32 mark of the first quarter when Lindsey Boorse chipped a shot from 30 yards out that floated just out of the reach of the Corning keeper in the middle of the goal.

Taylor Hurd had five saves for Corning and Riley Ford recorded one save. Delaney Maloney had three saves in goal for Elmira.

The Express had 15 corner kicks to two for the Hawks, but only allowed six shots on goal.

"The bad news is we gave them 15 corner kicks," Pierce said. "The good news is we defended them really well."

Corning (6-3-1) will travel to Horseheads at 5 p.m. Thursday in its next contest. Elmira will host Vestal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.