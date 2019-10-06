WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County Home & Sports Expo made a successful debut in Wellsville Saturday, welcoming a steady stream of visitors to the Alfred State campus on River Road.

The Expo, which continues today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., was previously held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Angelica in the spring. The move south to Wellsville with the season changed to the fall seemed to be well-received by visitors and vendors alike.

“It’s all working out,” said Steve Havey, a Wellsville Allegany County legislator who also works in the county tourism department. This year’s event is a partnership between the Greater Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Office of Tourism and the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a learning curve,” Havey added. “We learned a lot putting this together yesterday, and we’re learning even more as we run through it. It appears that if you do enough planning, once you open it up and turn it on, it runs itself. It is right now. All the keys are in the planning stages.”

The Expo features a variety of vendors catering to outdoor recreation, home care and a rural lifestyle. Civic organizations also took advantage with booths to recruit members. There are also events for kids like the popular course set up by Inspire Model Motorsports, which has R/C cars ready for a test drive.

“As we grow this event in future years, demonstrations like this will be outside,” said Havey, who expects even more vendors to sign on next year. “We have activities for everybody. It seems to be going pretty good and everybody seems to be having a good time.”