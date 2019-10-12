UNION-ENDICOTT - Corning traveled to Union-Endicott Saturday and came away with a 24-6 victory to improve to 5-1 on the season.

“Very proud of the defense and the play [assistant] coach [Bob] McGee came up with, very well executed minus one drive,” Corning head coach George Bacalles said.

Corning jumped out to an 8-0 advantage in the first quarter when Blake Van Woert found Sam Wakeman for a 20 yard score and scored again on a Max Freeman 12-yard touchdown reception from Van Woert.

Union-Endicott responded in the second quarter when Zach Pilarchek hit Adam Thomas with a 13 yard touchdown pass.

“They caught us on a couple pass plays and we didn’t get into our zones,” said Bacalles.

Freeman added a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to salt the game away for the Hawks.

“At a time when its a two-score game, that was almost putting the nail in the coffin for victory.

Blake Van Woert tossed two touchdowns for the Hawks, one to Sam Wakeman and another to Max Freeman.

Corning had 303 total yards on the ground.

Freeman had 89 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Justin Rodriguez added 89 yards on the ground and Ja’Ovian Fisher contributed 63 yards rushing.

“We had a very balanced [rushing] attack,” said Bacalles. “I’m happy you really can’t focus on one player when all the others can be just as explosive.”

Corning (5-1) will host Liverpool Friday in its next contest.

Hawks perform well at Dr. Jack Thomas Invitational

ELMIRA - Corning competed well at the Dr. Jack Thomas Invitational at Ernie Davis Academy held Friday and Saturday.

Andgie McKane placed third in the 200 yard individual medley, breaking the Corning team record in 2:17.29. McKane also placed third in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.08 which broke a Corning team record of 15 years by two seconds.

Alina Levine dropped two seconds to finish fifth in the backstroke.

Volleyball

Haverling 3, Addison 0

HAVERLING - Haverling swept Addison Saturday in a non-league volleyball contest by scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-17.

Cadin Taggart had 11 kills and six digs for the Rams and Jessica Dowdle posted 13 setter assists and four aces.

Kegyn Mattison served 12 for 12 with six aces for Haverling.

For Addison, Tristan Risely had three kills and three digs and Haylee Fortier contributed two kills and three digs.

Horseheads takes third in Windsor Tournament

WINDSOR - Horseheads finished second in pool play and third overall after 13 games of volleyball at the Windsor Tournament held Saturday.

“I appreciate their effort in such a long day,” Horseheads head coach Tim Crout said.

Horseheads finished 9-3 overall in pool play and fell in the semifinals to eventual champion Windsor 25-19.

In the 13 games, Avery Snyder had 54 digs; Taylor Malone posted 36 kills, 16 digs and four aces; Eva Kurisk had 43 setter assists, eight kills and five blocks; Caroline Bovard contributed 11 kills, 18 digs and two aces and Cameron Knapp had 24 kills and eight blocks.

Horseheads will host Binghamton Tuesday in its next contest.

Cross country

BRONX - Corning participated in the Hoka One-One/Manhattan College Invite at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx Saturday.

The girls finished ninth of 14 teams with Faithe Ketchum leading the way with a 31st place finish in 15:44.9. Claire Mason was 43rd (16:10.9), Katie Hale took 46th (16:14.5), Chloe Freeland was 51st (16:18.8) and Alicia Lawson placed 54th (16:26.5).

On the boys side, the Hawks placed 13th of 20 teams. Torrey Jacobson-Evans placed 33rd for Corning in 13:17.5 followed by Matthew Hong in 41st (13:22.9) and Matt Gensel in 72nd (13:43.5).

Knights compete in Alden Bulldog Stampede

ALDEN - Addison fared well in the Alden Bulldog Stampede in Alden, NY Saturday with the girls finishing third and the boys placing sixth.

In the girls race, Faith Skowvron led the Knights with a third place finish with a time of 19:34.82.

"Faith continues to run well for us,” Addison head coach Tim Lyons sad. “She put in a great deal of work in over the summer, and it has really paid off."

Isabella Painter placed 14th for Addison (20:37.25), Sarah Lyons was 19th (20:51.99), Vanessa Ryhal finished 29th (21:31.45) and Anna Carlineo took 34th (21:42.37).

The Addison boys placed sixth as a team. Hayden Mills paced the Knights with a 13th place finish in 17:05.07 and Ronnie Dailey took 17th in 17:24.30.

"Hayden Mills and Ronnie Dailey have started to run really well for us," said Lyons.

Other finishers for Addison included Kristopher Thompson (25th; 17:37.77), Daniel Ryhal (46th; 18:19.77) and Trent Makowiec (53rd; 18:36.63).

Girls soccer

Campbell-Savona 7, Prattsburgh 0

CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona got offensive in its 7-0 win over Prattsburgh Saturday in a girls soccer contest.

“This was an effort win for us,” Campbell-Savona head coach Robert Hesch said. “For eighty minutes, we really went after the ball in all areas of the field.”

Leah Robie netted three goals; Kerrigan Ellison had two goals and Lauren Crooker and Donna Clark added single goals.

Robie and Catrice Taft had two assists while Ellison and Jayden Gardner recorded single assists.

Kayla Mills recorded 14 saves in goal for Prattsburgh.

Addison 3, North Penn Mansfield 2

ADDISON - Addison held off North Penn Mansfield for a 3-2 victory Saturday in a non-league girls soccer contest on the Knights' senior night.

Jillian Ames netted all three goals for the Knights inlcuding two in the first half and one in the second half to give Addison a 3-0 lead with 25 minutes left in the game.

North Penn Mansfield's Khole Mistifer scored two goals in the next 12 minutes to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Rachel Miller had two assists and Gaby Coletta added an assist on the Addison goals.

The Knights improve to 9-5 with the win and will host Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Gymnastics

The Corning Hawks Gymnastics team placed second Saturday at the Gymnastics Training Center in Penfield, N.Y. with a team total of 116.75.

Fairport came in first place with a team score of 127.825.

Sophomore, Bryn Terwilliger placed third all-around with a 31.95. She placed first on the beam with an 8.25, 3rd on the bars with a 7.45, third on the floor with an 8.35, and fourth on the vault with a 7.9.

Ninth grader, Anna Zahradka placed fourth all-around with a 30.75. She placed 5th on the vault with a 7.65, sixth on the floor with an 8.25, fourth on the bars with a 7.25, and fourth on the beam with a 7.6.

Corning will have its final meet of the season in the Main Gym at C-PP High School Friday at 6:30 p.m.