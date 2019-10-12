BATH - Waterloo held off a late surge from Haverling Saturday to escape with a 9-7 victory to spoil the Rams’ homecoming game.

Holding a 7-0 advantage the majority of the first half, Waterloo added to its lead in the beginning of the fourth quarter when Haverling snapped the ball out of the endzone on a punt attempt for a safety that upped the Indians’ lead to 9-0.

The Rams found their offense on their next offensive possession when they went on a 12-play 73 yard drive that ended with a Kaden Adams 3-yard score with 3:06 left in the game.

“Our guys really did a nice job of bouncing back and believing in themselves,” Haverling head coach Matt Ford said. “Coming down and getting that touchdown -- that really showed a lot to us coaches in terms of our kids’ ability to get through their emotions, take care of business and keep their heads in the game.”

The drive, spanning five minutes, was the first time Haverling was in Waterloo territory throughout the entirety of the second half.

“Our backs were against the wall a lot, and we’re a run oriented offense,” said Ford. “They were just able to crowd the box and take away our running game.”

After the touchdown drive, the Rams’ defense forced a three-and-out that gave them the ball back with 1:56 to go.

Haverling failed to convert on four passes on a drive that started on its own 39-yard-line that put an end to the game.

“We were just trying to do our 2-minute offense, get the ball out of bounds and stop the clock,” said Ford. “Unfortunately, a couple of mistakes were made and we just ran out of time.”

Waterloo scored its lone touchdown of the game when the Indians covered 57 yards in eight plays ending with a 13-yard score when Julian Ruiz tossed a ball off his back foot that floated to John Lawrence in the back of the endzone.

Faced with a fourth and 20 earlier in the possession, Ruiz raced for 30 yards up the Rams sideline to keep the drive alive.

Haverling came out of the gates on fire, taking the first drive 75 yards in 10 plays. Adams threw an interception in the endzone that ended the opening drive without points.

“There was a missed call on my part,” Ford said. “I take the blame for that, it was supposed to be a run play. I’m kicking myself for that one. That was on me.”

Despite the loss, Ford was happy with his teams’ defensive effort holding the Indians to just nine points after they had scored 42 and 30 respectively in their last two.

“To hold a team like Waterloo to only one touchdown is remarkable,” said Ford. We couldn’t be more proud of our defense.”

Adams had 89 yards rushing for the Rams and Cordell Galvan added 71 yards for the majority of the Rams’ offense.

Haverling falls to 2-4 and will travel to East-Rochester Gananda in its next contest on Friday at 7 p.m.