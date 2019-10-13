CUBA — Maddie Spicer assisted on both Wellsville goals, one from Emily Cline and the other from Taylor Payne in Wellsville’s 2-1 road win over Cuba-Rushford on Saturday.

Anna Clayson scored in the first half for the Rebels, assisted by Sarah Cole. Tara Duvall made seven saves as C-R (3-11) hosts Genesee Valley next week.

Wellsville (8-5), winners of two straight, hosts Campbell-Savona Tuesday.

Fillmore 1, Whitesville 0

BOLIVAR — Hannah Roeske scored in the 18th minute of the second half, and that was the difference in Fillmore’s 1-0 win over Whitesville Saturday in the championship of the Oil Town Showdown.

Fillmore had the edge in shots, 20-1, and corners, 11-0. Winning tourney awards were Hannah Roeske, Golden Ball (Field MVP); Riley Voss, Golden Glove (GK MVP); with Abby Hatch and Zoe Beardsley All Tourney for Fillmore (13-0-1).

“Whitesville played a great defensive game,” said coach Jon Beardsley “Aaron (Rawady) and a small Whitesville squad should be proud. We have a lot of respect for them. We are pleased to win a great tournament for the 5th time in a row. Offensively we are doing everything but finishing consistently, but overall the girls are playing good ball!”

Bolivar-Richburg 5, Port Allegany 0

BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris netted a hat trick as Bolivar-Richburg won in the consolation round of its host tournament Saturday, 5-0.

Kelsey Pace had a goal and an assist, while Madigan Harris chipped in a score. Victoria Stuck dished a pair of assists and Paige Taylor made one save in the shutout.

B-R (9-3-2) visits Wellsville next week.

CROSS COUNTRY

Hornell competes at Alden Invitational

ALDEN — The Hornell Red Raiders battled through the elements and some illness on Saturday morning as they competed at the Alden Invitational at Alden High School.

The girls team finished eighth overall and was led by Carter Browne, who finished 31st overall with a time of 21:32.92. Mackenzie Putnam was close behind at 37th with a time of 21:48.48.

Einon Walsh led the boys with a time of 19:31.41 and a 76th place finish. Matt Sullivan finished 104th with a time of 20:43.36 while Daniel Sisco added some important times with a time of 21:11.31 and a finish in 115th place.

Hornell now wraps up its regular season on Tuesday evening with a trip to Wayland-Cohocton for a meet against the Golden Eagles, Haverling, Dansville and Keshequa at 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Anna Maria 21, Alfred State 20

ALFRED — Anna Maria scored twice in the final two minutes to rally for a 21-20 victory over Alfred State in front of a large Homecoming crowd.

The Pioneers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead when Ronnie Clark raced in from 13-yards out to cap a 14-play, 63-yard with 7:16 left in the 1st quarter. The AMCATS tied it up late in the 2nd quarter when Emmanuel Leake connected with a 20-yard pass to David Robinson.

Shy'rel Broadwater gave the Blue & Gold back the lead when caught a 23-yard pass from Wilson. The play capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive that started off the 2nd half. After forcing a AMCAT punt the Pioneers made it a two-score game when they put together a 18-play, 95-yard drive that chewed up 9:40 of the clock. Wilson capped the drive by rushing in from five yards out. The PAT gave the Pioneers a 20-6 lead with 13:18 remaining.

Anna Maria's next drive stalled and the Pioneers answered with another long drive (1 -plays) but the AMCAT defense got an interception on their own 15 yard line to change the tide of the game. Seven plays later, Tanner Kingsley connected with Marcelino De Veiga on a 33-yard touchdown pass. Kingsley connected with Alex Cohen on the 2-point conversion to make it 20-14 with 1:39 remaining.

The AMCATS tried an onside kick but were unsuccesful because they touched the ball before 10 yards. Anna Maria was able to force a fumble three plays later and gave themselves one last shot. What proved to be the winning drive started on their own 41. Kinsley converted on three 3rd Down passing plays to get the AMCATS down the field. The final conversion came with the ball on the five yard line when Kinglsey connected with Hayden Braga in the back of the endzone to tie with 16 seconds left. The Ryan Johnson extra point was good to make it 21-20.

Clark had a big game as he rushed 31 times for 197 yards and a score. Brockton Weist led the defense with nine tackles and three sacks. He finished the day with 5.5 tackles for a loss.