SCIO — Scio was pounding away at the goal right from the get-go Friday night, but shots would sail high, skip wide or get stopped by Cuba-Rushford goalie Jarrett Campbell.

Then Cam Loucks opened the floodgates.

The ball kicked back to the Scio junior in open space and he took advantage, burying a deep shot to kickstart Scio’s 8-0 shutout win over the visiting Rebels.

“It was a good credit to our guys because we were pounding away early, controlling a lot of the game but it took us awhile to score,” said Scio head coach Dillon McFall. “I’m happy with my guys that we didn’t get down, we just kept grinding and ended up finding the back of the net. It was a good complete game, the most compete game we’ve played in probably two weeks. All our guys got in tonight. A lot of sophomores got minutes in the second half and they took advantage of them. That was nice to see all our guys step on the field and contribute.”

Elia Travaini led the way with a season-high four goals. Carl Finnemore netted a pair off corner kicks. Loucks and Mike Schoffner both scored once. Jake D’Arcy set the table with three assists, while Lauritz Kruse added two. Goalie Cory Bolzan picked up Scio’s fifth shutout of the season.

Scio, now 13-1 on the season, has a big road trip to Fillmore Tuesday night with a chance to clinch the Allegany County title outright. Scio won the first matchup at home, 4-0. Both teams are ranked in the Class D state rankings. The Tigers will then return home to close out the regular season Thursday against Wellsville on Senior Night.

“The outright county title would be a good accomplishment,” McFall said. “Then we have Senior Night against Wellsville and that’s another key game for us against a B school. That’s two big games for us to try to wrap up the No. 1 seed.”

Cuba-Rushford (5-9) visits Genesee Valley Tuesday.