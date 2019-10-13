COHOCTON — Momemtum is a HUGE part of high school football. The Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles found that out as they visited Hamilton Field on "Senior Night" for the Cal-Mum / Byron Bergen Red Raiders in week 6.

A pair of big factors in the outcome of the contest on this fair fall night in October was Red Raider running back Bryce Yockel, and turnovers. The maroon & white managed to take advantage of those "takeaways" while Way-Coh failed to cash in early, and things flowed the other way to the tune of 35-21 as coach Billy Donegan's team took a giant step towards securing a post-season spot with the win.

C.M.B.B. was in the end zone less than 2 minutes into the game. Following a first down run that took the ball near midfield, a trap block up the middle sprung senior tailback Bryce Yockel for 52 yards and the game's first touchdown with 10:16 left in the first quarter. Troy Kolb came on to boot the extra point putting the home team in the lead by 7. Don't blink your eye, within 15 seconds the game was tied!

Former Way-Coh starting quarterback Ethan Trischler was back in the lineup following a concussion, and saw some time at split end. On the Golden Eagles first play from scrimmage, quarterback Thomas Mead tossed the screen pass to the near side to Trischler, who in turn loaded the gun & fired one down the right sideline to DeAndre Green who went 67 yards for a touchdown with 10:01 left. Trischler booted the conversion to make it a 7-7 game in a heartbeat.

But the visitors took control and led 28-7 by the half.

Wayland-Cohocton put together an impressive drive to start the 3rd quarter when they marched 63 yards and Ben Teed's 3-yard run for a touchdown and Ethan Trischler's extra point made it a 28-14 game. Later, Way-Coh's DeAndre Green had an INT and ran it back to the Raiders' 13 yard line. Way-Coh pushed down inside the red zone, and on a 3rd & goal from the 15 (following an offensive holding call), Thomas Mead would find DeAndre Green on a hitch route, and Green took the football in for the score making it now a 35-21 with 4:47 left in the game.

DeAndre Green had 5 catches, 132 yards and 2 TDs, plus 8 tackles and the INT. Ethan Trischler was 3 for 3 passing for 103 yards and a TD. Tom Mead was 4-6 passing for 42 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. Caleb Hanggi and Ben Teed both had 8 tackles apiece.

Wayland-Cohocton (2-4) visit Leroy on Friday.