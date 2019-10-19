CORNING - Corning held previously undefeated Liverpool to 109 yards of total offense in a 28-0 shutout victory Friday at home.

“Coach Bob McGee came up with a great game plan and the kids did a great job of executing and did a geat job of tackling in the open field,” Corning head coach George Bacalles said. “Any time you’re able to force 3 and out’s you’ll set yourself up for success.”

The Hawks started out the game with a bang, taking their first drive 65 yards in 10 plays capped off with a 15-yard run from Justin Rodriguez and an 8-0 lead after a conversion.

Corning threatened to score its next drive, but the stout Liverpool defense stopped the Hawks at the 2-yard-line.

After the Hawks’ defense made a stop, Corning added its second touchdown of the half the ensuing possession on a 52-yard that featured a Joey Ott 24 yard run and ended with a Max Freeman 2-yard score.

“It was a great response to a failed opportunity for us to capitalize after a turnover,” said Bacalles. “We forced liverpool to get away from what they do on offense. That’s the goal of every team to get the opposition to run plays they don’t want to run.

Freeman added another score in the third quarter from two yards out. Freeman led the Hawks in rushing with 109 yards on the ground on 27 carries.

Ott was the recipient of the final score of the game for the Hawks, a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

“I was happy we were able to win a game against a good opponent,” Bacalles said. “And on senior night to have all seniors able to play, it was a special moment for them and their families.”

Corning forced three turnovers in the defense effort and only allowed Liverpool to drive once in the second half.

“By winning the field position aspect of the game, that helped us offensively,” said Bacalles.

Corning improves to 6-1 and will face off against 6-1 Elmira Saturday at 1:30 p.m.