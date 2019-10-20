WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville defense held Letchworth/Warsaw in check for much of the first half, forcing several punts, but the opportunistic Let/Saw defense helped turn the tide as the visitors rolled away to an eventual 41-8 win Friday on the final night of the regular season.

The Indians (6-1) led 21-0 at the half, with 14 of those points generated off turnovers. The first seven came in the first quarter, when Let/Saw took a 3rd and 16 swing pass 20 yards to the house. The second big blow was a 55-yard pick-6 to make it 21-0 with 4:53 left in the half.

“You have to come out of your gameplan. We stayed with our gameplan after the first and the second turnover, but after the third one now you’re trying to work uphill to close the gap,” said Wellsville coach Frank Brown. “Defensively we did a nice job, we made them earn every inch. They beat us on some double moves to the outside. That’s something we’re going to have to work on going into the C&F Bowl and going into next year. Double moves kill corners, it’s just that simple.”

The Wellsville (1-6) offense, meanwhile, was dealt a blow when starting quarterback suffered a hand injury late in the first half and did not return. Sophomore Alex Perkins stepped in under center and delivered a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior Ethen Stoll in the fourth quarter.

“Back as early as June during quarterback intramurals, we told them whoever is going to be the No. 2 is only one hit away from being No. 1,” Brown said. “He did a nice job. He managed the offense well. Obviously we have other packages Liam can run because he has them mastered and Alex only gets so many reps at quarterback as a No. 2. There’s only so much time in the practice week.”

Wellsville’s lone touchdown drive was set up by senior Eagan Enke, who is typically blocking for the running backs and not carrying the ball himself. Enke rumbled for 69 yards on eight carries, with a long of 16. Enke hit the end zone on the two-point conversion.

“You take a guy like Eagan and you him in a Z back position in the power I and people think he’s only going to be there to block,” Brown said. “He did a nice job. When he comes downhill, who wants to tackle him? Who wants to hit him? He ran well. We went back to him on the two-point conversion. That was my little gift to him for Senior Night.”

Stoll finished with three catches for 55 yards, including the touchdown and a 35-yard completion on the first play from scrimmage. Another senior, Hunter Brandes, stuffed Let/Saw for a loss on a 4th and goal attempt. Brandes finished with a team-high five solo tackles.

“This group of seniors are special. It’s year 1 and they have the leadership role,” Brown said. “Everybody knows now what’s expected of them. They did a nice job. Our record is 1-6, but these guys play from the beginning to the end of the game. There’s never any quit. They want to fight right to the end. Everybody was up of this game. They get up for all of them, but this one here was special with the seniors.”

Bryce Beckwith added 48 yards rushing and a sack defensively. McKinley scrambled for 39 yards before exiting.

The Lions now await to learn who they will face in Connors & Ferris Bowl action.

“We’ll play whoever they tell us to,” Brown said. “You’re initial goal is sectionals, but we can’t check that box off. Now when you’re in the C&F Bowl, you want to send your seniors out with some wins and build for next year. That’s how we’ve handled it in the past and we've had success.”

