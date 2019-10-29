BATH — On Sunday, Oct. 13, the Cohocton Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation held their Third Annual NWTF Turkey Calling Contest during the Steuben County Outdoor Show at the Bath Fairgrounds.

Competitions included Poults (age 10 and under) and NWTF sanctioned contests for Jakes (age 11-15), Intermediate (age 16-20), and all ages Amateur, Open, and Friction.

The contest was sponsored by the Steuben County Federation of Conservation Clubs, Bath Tractor Supply, and the Cohocton Valley Chapter of NWTF. Plaques were awarded for first-place in each division and cash prizes were awarded based on registrations for Jakes, Intermediate, Amateur, Open, and Friction divisions.

Award recipients were as follows:

Poults

1st: Addie Washko, Roaring Brook Twp, PA

2nd: Nicholas Randall, Bath, NY

3rd: Joshua Place, Canisteo, NY

Jakes

1st: Connor Warren, Almond, NY

2nd: Addie Washko, Roaring Brook Twp, PA

3rd: Cooper Laroche, Shoreham, VT

Intermediate

1st: Samuel Warren, Almond, NY

2nd: Addie Washko, Roaring Brook Twp, PA

3rd: Cooper Laroche, Shoreham, VT

Amateur

1st: Addie Washko, Roaring Brook Twp, PA

Open

1st: Cory Hoone, Smithfield, PA

2nd: Samuel Warren, Almond, NY

3rd: Devin Gee, Stratford, NY

Friction

1st: Connor Warren, Almond, NY

2nd: Chris Washko, Roaring Brook Twp, PA

3rd: Samuel Warren, Almond, NY

DEC camp

On a related note, interested summer campers ages 11-17 are encouraged to send a letter requesting a full campership (one week, value $350). The deadline to apply is Nov. 15.

Send a letter of interest to:

SCFCC Steuben County Federation of Conservation Clubs 2901 County Rd. 56 Hornell, NY 14843

For camp information, check out http://www.dec.ny.gov/education/29.html