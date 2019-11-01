ALFRED — Alfred University will enshrine five new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend – today and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2 – while also recognizing two former student-athletes with new awards.

In addition, six Hall of Fame inductees, including one from this year’s class, will participate in panel discussion on the impact of sports on their professional careers.

This year marks the first time Hall of Fame induction ceremonies have been held on a weekend independent from Homecoming. Organizers have created several new related events, including the panel discussion, for this year’s festivities.

Members of the 2019 Hall of Fame class who will inducted during an on-campus ceremony from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Knight Club and Nevins Theater, Powell Campus Center, are: twin brothers Matt and Mark Baker ’09 (swimming and diving), Katie Calfee ’08 (women's tennis), the late Tim Jaenecke ’84 (swimming and diving) and Paul Keeley ’08, M.S. ’13 (football).

This year, the University added two new honors to the Hall of Fame ceremonies: Golden Saxon inductee and the Distinguished Saxon Alumni Award. Honorees for those awards are, respectively, are John Henderson ’76 (football) and Dr. Kathleen Richardson ’82, M.S. ’88, Ph.D. ’92 (volleyball).

The Golden Saxon Award honors student-athletes from earlier eras (40 years or more back) at Alfred University. The Distinguished Saxon Alumni Award recognizes student-athletes for outstanding achievement following their playing careers at Alfred University.

All seven honorees will also be recognized during a halftime ceremony at Saturday’s football game against visiting Utica College. Kickoff for the game is at noon. Other events scheduled for Saturday include a Saxon Nation tailgate party at Connors Family Pavilion. Mark Zupan, Alfred University president, will host Hall of Fame honorees for breakfast Saturday morning.

Today from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Nevins Theater, Keeley will join six current Hall of Fame members in a panel discussion titled “How has your athletic background affected your professional career?” The event is sponsored by University Advancement, Alfred University.

Panelists include Keeley, high school counselor at Canisteo-Greenwood Central School; Laura “Carlin” Loehle ’85, 2017 inductee (swimming and diving), senior project manager for Naval Air Systems Command; Jason Amore, ’97, M.S. ’99, 2014 inductee (men’s basketball), vice president for University Advancement, Alfred University; Tony Coccitto, ’92, 2006 inductee (soccer), vice president of Eklego Workforce Solutions; Loren Eaton ’63, 2000 inductee (track and field, basketball), retired corporate vice president of human resources and vice president/general manager of the telecommunications division, Teradyne Inc.; and Gene Castrovillo M.S. ’75, 2007 inductee (as an administrator), retired head athletic trainer and athletic director at Alfred University.