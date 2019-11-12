Anderson, Pettit, Kelley lead returning Pioneers

ALFRED — The Alfred State women's basketball team has been predicted to finish 11th in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference preseason coaches poll. The Pioneers will be competing in the AMCC for the first time during the 2019-20 season.

LaRoche is predicted to win the conference title this year. They are led by Preseason Player of the Year and reigning AMCC Player of the Year Jenna Cole who averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 25 games last season. She finished in double figures in every Red Hawk game. The Red Hawks and Hilbert tied for the conference regular season title but the Hawks defeated Penn State Behrend in the 2019 AMCC Championship game to advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

A pair of Wellsville grads will be counted on to lead the Alfred State Lady Pioneers. Jordyn Pettit averaged a double-double with 13.7 points and 11.3 rebounds last year in 14 games, while Rayanna Anderson averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 assists per game in 24 games last year. Andover grad Emily Kelley started 21 games last season, averaging 10 points per game.

The Pioneers finished the 2018-19 season with a 6-18 overall record.

Canisteo-Greenwood grad Gretchen Hendrickson joins the squad this year, among seven freshman newcomers.

The Pioneers open up their 25-game schedule tonight when they travel to Wells. They open up the home portion of their season a week later when they take on Houghton. The schedule features home and away contests with all 10 members of the AMCC and five non-conference games.

The AMCC Championship will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at the site of the number one seed, with the winner earning the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

AMCC Preseason Rankings

(Number in parenthesis is order of 2019 regular season finish, 2019-20 is Alfred State's first year in the AMCC)

1. La Roche (T1)

2. Hilbert (T1)

3. Penn State Behrend (T5)

4. Penn State Altoona (T3)

5. Pitt Bradford (T3)

6. Medaille (T5)

7. D'Youville (T8)

8. Pitt Greensburg (T8)

9. Mount Aloysius (T5)

10. Franciscan (10)

11. Alfred State