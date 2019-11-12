Dagon is AU's lone senior coming off Empire 8 title

ALFRED — The Alfred University men's basketball team is back in action after a historic 2018-19 campaign that culminated in the school's first ever Empire 8 Championship title in men's basketball and a trip to NCAA Division III tournament.

The 2018-19 Saxons defeated St. John Fisher College in the Empire 8 title game then went on to defeat Ramapo College in the first round of the 'Big Dance' before falling to a talented Christopher Newport team in the second round of the tournament.

That senior laden team went 24-5 and 14-2 in the Empire 8.

Head Coach Russell Phillips will return to the Saxon bench for his sixth season at the helm. Phillips is third all-time in wins at Alfred with an 81-52 cumulative record with the Saxons.

The 2019-20 team will have a few familiar faces but loses the likes of its three leaders from a year ago, Dom LeMorta, Scotty Stopera and Sage Brown.

Stopera will play a different role this season as he joins the Alfred coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

This year's team will look to the lone senior, Sam Dagon (Hornell) to lead the charge in repeating as Empire 8 Champions.

Dagon averaged 9.6 points and five rebounds a year ago and will lead a slew of young talent this year. Dagon's senior season got off to a strong start in Saturday's 74-65 season opening win at Westfield State. Dagon finished with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals as the Saxons started the season 1-0.

Even with the loss of key scorers, the Saxons will return some players that played huge roles a year ago as First-Years.

Elliot Bowen (Ellicottville) averaged nearly 10 points and five rebounds a year ago while blocking 36 shots in his first season. Bowen started every game that he played in and will likely do the same if his production carries over from last season.

Brewster Marshall (Horseheads) proved to be a threat in the post and from the perimeter in his first season as a Saxon. Marshall averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds while totaling 35 blocks and 13 steals on the defensive end. He also shot 39 percent from beyond the arc and totaled 26 assists.

Cole Eells (Ithaca) looks to be a threat on both ends of the court in the 2019-20 season as he returns for his Junior year. Eells averaged nearly eight points a year ago while shooting 39 percent from three-point range and totaling 27 steals on defense. He finished with 64 rebounds and 33 assists during his sophomore campaign.

Junior Forward Jeremiah Zitz (Irondequoit) is sure to bring life on the defensive end for AU. Zitz averaged 12.6 minutes per game while accounting for 52 total points, 81 boards, 13 steals and 11 blocks a year ago.

Kevin Durkin, Jay Brueckl, Eddie Walser, Anthony Ruffino and Zeke Ogbonna will also return for the Saxons.

Newcomers for Alfred include Justin Phillips, Mason Goodridge, Mike Schmidt (Olean), Jermaine Hayes Jr., Kelvin Reaves Jr. (Greece Athena), Adam Enders (Belfast), Serigne Fallou Diop and Darren Miller (Mynderse).

"We graduated a couple very important pieces from last year and will have a slightly different look coming into this season," Head Coach Russell Phillips said. "With a large group of first-years and sophomores on the roster, we have been leaning heavily on the returners early in practice to lead and the set the tone. Sam Dagon, Jeremiah Zitz and Cole Eells in particular have embraced that responsibility and it has allowed us to take positive strides so far. There will be some new faces that have some significant impacts and we hope to use our non-league schedule to gain the experience needed to compete in the E8."

The Saxons will co-host the Special Tee's Tipoff classic with Alfred State College this weekend and will play SUNY Cobleskill on Friday before hosting Clarkson University on Saturday. The Saxons will begin their title defense in the Empire 8 on Jan. 10 as they host St. John Fisher College.