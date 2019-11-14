PLATTSBURGH - Many local runners will compete at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association meet Saturday in Plattsburgh.

A total of four total teams will be represented at the state meet including Corning girls in Class A, Watkins Glen boys in Class C as well as both the Addison boys and girls teams.

The Corning girls are tabbed to finish sixth overall in the Class A race according to Milesplit and fifth according to Tullyrunners. The team consists of Claire Mason, Alicia Lawson, Lydia Keys, Katie Hale, Chloe Freeland, Angelea Collins and Faithe Ketchum.

In Class C, the Addison girls are projected to finish fifth according to Milesplit and sixth according to Tullyrunners. The team of Olivia Thompson, Faith Skowvron, Vanessa Ryhal, Kaylana Reckzis, Isabella Painter, Sarah Lyons and Anna Carlineo.

“We’re one of the smallest C schools in the state,” said Addison head coach Tim Lyons. “We’re running against big schools and it’s tougher to run against big schools. Our philosophy when we don’t think we can finish on the podium is outrun the prediction. If we do that, we feel like we had a successful meet.”

The Addison boys have been picked to finish eighth by Milesplit and Tullyrunners. Kristopher Thompson, Daniel, Ryhal, Hayden Mills, Trent Makowiec, Bobby Horton, Noah Green and Ronnie Dailey.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” said Lyons. “if we could sneak into the top-6 we would be pleased with that performance. The main thing is to come to the state meet and compete.”

The Watkins Glen boys were picked to finish seventh in Class C by Milesplit and Tullyrunners, one place in front of Addison. WG is led by Gabe Planty, who is picked to finish sixth as an individual according to Milesplit. Others running for the Seneca boys include Sam Thorsland, Benjamin Swinnerto, Gabe Planty, Lawrence Majors, Elliott Holland, Steven Gublo, and Max Evans.

Other locals competing in the Class A boys race include Torrey Jacobson-Evans, Matthew Hong and Matthew Gensel from Corning as well as Jason Matthewson and Nasir King from Elmira.

In Class D, Derek Simpson, Scott Herlan, Steven Gough from Elmira Notre Dame qualified as individuals as well as Thomas Kressly from Hammondsport.

For the girls, in Class A, Lizzie Ostrander of Elmira as well as Samantha Woodworth and Lauren Demichele from Horseheads.

In Class D, Piper Young, Alyssa Walker and Riley Soehnlein will run for Elmira Notre Dame. Walker is projected to finish eighth according to Tullyrunners.

Race schedules for Saturday are as follows: Boys Class A 9:00am, Boys Class B 9:30am. Boys Class C 10:00am, Boys Class D 10:30 a.m., Girls Class A 11:00am, Girls Class B 11:30am, Girls Class C 12:00pm and Girls Class D 12:30pm.