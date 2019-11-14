Three members of the Corning Hawks tennis team earned all-star honors in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference West Division All-Stars announced recently.

Riley Davis was named an all-star in singles play for Corning. The senior went 8-5 in first singles for the Hawks in 2019 after going 5-5 as a junior and starting tennis as a sophomore.

"A solid player at number one, Especially for her short career," Corning head coach Tim Ball said. "She only played a handful of matches at doubles and jumped to Number one her junior year. She's just been solid for us."

Alexa Cates and Erin Austin earned honors at doubles, going 6-0 as a team in first doubles. With the duo apart, Cates went a perfect 9-0 in doubles play and Austin finished 12-0. The pair was the only undefeated first doubles in Section IV with at least four matches played at the position. The pair knocked off the last undefeated doubles team the last match of the season.

"They only played six matches together after I made the switch halfway through the season," said Ball. "They started out with a couple close ones and rolled after that.

The two complimented each other well, according to Ball which led to success.

"Alexa had the experience and Erin had the athleticism and aggressiveness," Ball said.

Both Davis and the duo of Cates and Austin contributed to Corning's 12-3 team record.

Rounding out the rest of the STAC West all-star team included Madison Weinheimer and Kathryn Salamida from Binghamton as well as Kelsea Mitchell and Adele Giovannoni from Ithaca in singles play. In doubles play, Paula Carillo, Charlotte Hay, Sarah Scully and Tess Crane from Ithaca were named all-stars.