COLFAX - Corning-Painted Post High School graduate Jessica Lawson helped the Stanford Cardinal win their first NCAA West Regional Cross Country title in 12 years recently in Colfax, Washington.

Lawson’s teammate Ella Donaghu finished first with a time of 19:50.8 in the 3.2 mile course with Lawson finishing second in 19:54.2.

In a meet in which the top two teams advance automatically to the NCAA Championships on Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, Indiana, the Cardinal women scored 39 points to 49 for runner-up Washington.

Lawson and Donaghu finished 1-2 in the West Regionals for Stanford for the first time since 2006.

The team score of 39 was Stanford's lowest score in a regional since 2007.

Lawson’s second place finish was key in the Stanford success after the Cardinal rested their top runner and PAC-12 Champion Fiona O’Keeffe.

Lawson’s second place finish was the highest for the junior in the Regionals after finishing 24th as a sophomore and 52nd as a freshman.

Stanford will next compete in the NCAA Championships at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.