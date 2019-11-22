ROCHESTER - Corning-Painted Post High School graduate and current sophomore at St. John Fisher Jason Rodriguez earned Empire 8 all-conference second-team defensive honors recently.

Rodriguez was fifth on the team with 49 total tackles, had seven interceptions and posted three pass breakups at defensive back for the Cardinals.

He led the Empire 8 and ranked second in the country in Division III with his seven interceptions.

As a D3football.com National Team of the Week selection earlier this season, Rodriguez joined an elite group of defensive backs this year as his seven picks currently ranks second in the team's single-season history.

Rodriguez had two consecutive games with two interceptions this season and an interception in the first three games of the season. He recorded a team-high 12 tackles against Morrisville.

St. John Fisher went 5-5 this season after a 3-6 record last season.