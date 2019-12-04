Jusianiec nets 30 points, grabs 15 boards

CORNING — It was down to the wire in the Crystal City Tuesday night as the Wellsville Lions opened the season with a road trip to Class AA Corning.

Wellsville had a shot to tie the game misfire with a minute left, and after a long possession, Corning drilled a three at the end of the shot clock to escape with a 51-45 home win over the visiting Lions.

"It was that close to flipping one way or the other," said Wellsville head coach Raymie Auman.

Leading 32-29 at the end of the third quarter, the Hawks outscored the Lions 19-16 in the final frame with freshman Jackson Casey connecting on that clutch three-pointer with under a minute to go to seal the game for the Hawks.

Aidan Chamberlin had eight points of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and Corning went 7 for 10 at the foul line in the final frame.

Alex Boychuck added 13 points.

"I’m happy for the kids, happy to start out at home," said Corning head coach Mike Johnston. "It gives us confidence going forward. We’ll work on what we didn’t do well and be ready for Maine-Endwell."

The Hawks secured the win despite surrendering 30 points to Wellsville senior standout Max Jusianiec, who also hauled in 15 boards.

"He knows how to play," Corning head coach Mike Johnston said of Jusianiec.

Juisianiec posted 11 points in the first half and scored 19 of the Lions’ 24 points in the second half.

Corning held Wellsville players not named Jusianiec to just five points over the last 16 minutes.

"We did a good job on the other guys," Johnston.

Much of Wellsville’s roster was getting major varsity minutes for the first time. Brayden Delahunt had four points. Eli Schmidt, Liam McKinley and Logan Dunbar each had three, with McKinley and Dunbar both hitting a three-pointer. Aiden Hart chipped in a bucket and nine rebounds for the youthful Lions in Corning.

"Every loss is disappointing. We had chances to win that game," Auman said. "We have a young group and I’m proud of our younger kids. Corning is an AA school that has athletes and plays at a different level than other schools. I was happy we were able to handle that. It’s a tough game to open up with going on the road to a very scrappy and athletic Corning team. We have a lot to build on, but the road isn’t any easier."

The Lions go to the IAABO Tournament this weekend at Genesee Valley, facing Cuba-Rushford in the first round. Finney and Genesee Valley play in Game 2.

"Cuba has a great coach in his second year in the program," Auman said. "I anticipate they’re going to be much improved, they have a lot back from last year. They’re going to play with a lot of heart. It will be a tough task."