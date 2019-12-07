Saturday college roundup

BRONXVILLE — The Alfred University men's basketball team was at Sarah Lawrence College on Saturday for an out of conference matchup against the Gryphons. The Saxons (4-3) were in control the entire way in the 80-60 victory.

Sam Dagon (Hornell), Cole Eeels and Justin Phillips all hit three pointers in the early portion of the first half to send AU out to a 21-8 lead with just under 10 minutes to play in the opening half.

Brewster Marshall (Horseheads) and Mike Schmidt (Olean) made some plays down the stretch in the first half to extend the Alfred lead to 35-14 at the break.

"We came out right away with a ton of energy and intensity and were able to execute on both ends," Assistant Coach Mike Romano said. “It was great to see progress after a little layoff. We got better and will continue to do so."

Dagon led the offensive charge for AU with 18 points on the afternoon. Elliot Bowen scored 12 points and blocked two shots. Schmidt and Eells each ended with 11 on the day while Marshall was the fifth Saxon to score in double figures with 10 points. He also added a team high nine rebounds.

The Saxons will be off until they travel to Daytona, Florida on Dec. 28 to play in the Land of Magic Classic.

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona went on a 17-2 run early in the 2nd half to break a tie en route to a 78-69 victory over visiting Alfred State on Saturday afternoon. The Pioneers are now 3-4 overall and 2-2 in AMCC play.

Alfred State trailed 36-31 at the half but scored the first five points of the half to tie it. The Lions answered back with their big 17-2 run keyed by four 3-pointers. Altoona led by as many as 20 in the 2nd half but the Pioneers put together two runs to close the gap but could never get any closer than nine.

Jahmel Demery led the Pioneers with 14 points and eight boards. Markel Jenkins finished with nine points and seven boards.

The Pioneers are back in action next Saturday when they travel to Nazareth for a 6 p.m. battle with the Flyers

ALTOONA, Pa. — Rayanna Anderson (Wellsville) led Alfred State with 16 points as the Pioneers battled Penn State Altoona on the road on Saturday. The Lions used a big second quarter en route to the 87-49 victory.

Anderson connected on four 3-pointers and was the lone Pioneer in double figures with 16. Kelsey Shaulis finished with eight points while Emily Kelley (Andover) added seven points and six boards.

The Pioneers are back on the court on Tuesday when they take on Utica at 6 p.m. The game is the make-up from the contest that was postponed on Monday due to the winter weather.

ALFRED — The Alfred University women's basketball team hosted SUNY-Delhi on Saturday afternoon at Terry S. Galanis Family Arena.

After a tight first quarter, the Saxons (3-5) cruised to their second straight home victory as they beat the Broncos by a score of 75-59.

Lyndsey McCoy posted her best game of the season with a team high 17 points. Ana Ion finished with 14 points and two steals. Jamie Wilcox scored just four points but grabbed a team high 10 rebounds and forced four steals. Gillian Flint scored eight points and dished out four assists while Bri Hicks had seven points, four steals, eight boards and a blocked shot.

The Saxons will be off until the Hat City Tournament in Danbury, Connecticut beginning on Dec. 29.

EDINBORO — Jake Wadsworth (Dansville) sits in 2nd place after the first four events of the heptathlon as a trio of Alfred State multi athletes competed at the Mike Kowal Multi event at Edinboro.

Wadworth has accumulated 2,662 points and sits only 139 points behind the leader Ryan McQuown (Slippery Rock). Wadsworth won the 60 m dash with a run of 7.12 which is 5th all time in school history. He score 840 points in the event. He scored 714 points with a leap of 1.90 m in the high jump and 661 points in the long jump with a mark of 6.34 m. Nine athletes are competing in the heptathlon.

Wadsworth and Stein will complete the final three events (60 hurdles, pole vault, and 1,000) starting at 10 a.m. today.

ROCHESTER — Jacob DeWall continued his solid freshman season with a 3rd place at the 15 team RIT Invitational on Saturday. The Pioneers scored 42.5 points to earn 11th place.

DeWall was 5-1 with five pins on the day in the heavyweight bracket. This is the second straight tournament DeWall has placed (he was 6th at the NYS Championships).

Blake Ilges (Canisteo-Greenwood) was 2-2 in the 174 lb. weight class. He won 13-2 over Decian Williams (Worcester Polytechnic) in his opening match and then pinned Alijah Carter in 1:48 in a consolation bracket match.

Nicholas Barrett (Avoca) was 2-2 in the heavyweight bracket. After falling in a tight opening match in a tie breaker he pinned Chris Serafini (Oswego) in 2:05 and Samuel Berger (Oneonta) in 1:25.

The Pioneers wrap up the 2019 portion of their season next weekend with a pair of dual matches. They travel to Penn State Behrend (7 p.m.) on Saturday and host Alvernia (1 p.m.) on Sunday.