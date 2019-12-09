Relay breaks record that stood since 1998

ROCHESTER — A Hornell grad, Alyssa Delany, entered the Alfred State record books over the weekend.

The Alfred State sprint medley relay team of Caitlin Caltagirone (Holland), Katherine O'Buckley (Francis Lewis), Isabelle Popoff (Cicero North Syracuse), and Alyssa Delany (Hornell) set a new school record as the Pioneers opened up the season at the Nazareth Invitational.

The SMR relay finished 4:50.88 to earn third-place to break the previous record of 5:04.1 that was established in 1998.

Kate Frascella (Franklinville) was ninth in the mile (7:02.22), Emma Taggart (New Windsor, MD) was ninth in the high jump (1.41 m), Nakaridia Sanogo (Harlem/Promise Academy) was 13th in the 600 (2:02.16), and Delany was 14th in the long jump (4.26 m).

The team will head to Houghton College Friday night.

The Alfred State Western Equestrian team won the AM show as they wrapped up the 2019 portion of their season. Alyssa Beardsley (Letchworth) earned the High Point Rider award in the morning show and qualified for Regionals in both open reining and open horsemanship.

Beardsley won both the open horsemanship and the open reining competition in the morning show. She then was 2nd in horsemanship and 3rd in the reining in the PM Show.

Joseph Canna and Brianna Lasecki won their competitions in the AM show. Canna was 1st in Rookie B while Lasecki was 1st at Level 1. Jennifer Cirigliano (Rookie A), Megan Delianne (Rookie A), Sydnee Ganoung (Beginner), Arianna Gordon (Genesee Valley - Rookie B), and Paige Skinner (Campbell Savona - Level 1) were 2nd in their rides.

In the PM show, Cirigliano, Jinean Erickson (Beginner), Gordon, and Skinner all rode to runner up finishes in the PM show.

The Pioneers are back in action on Feb. 8 for their final regular season action before Regionals on Feb. 16. Both meets will be held at the Bromeley Daggett Equestrian Center at Alfred University.