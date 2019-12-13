ALLEGANY — Marley Adams scored a game-high 17 points and the Lady Lions were lights out defensively once again, rolling to a 43-27 win over Cattaraugus / Little Valley Thursday night in the opening round of the Allegany-Limestone Tournament.

Wellsville (3-1), now winners of three straight, jumped out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Adams added nine rebounds and three steals to go with her 17 points. Emily Costello posted seven points, six steals and two assists with some lockdown defense on Catt/Little Valley point guard Alex Minnekine, who was held to 11 points and just two field goals.

“Our defense was just really solid. We played great overall team defense,” said Wellsville head coach Michelle Alvord. “Marley and Emily split time guarding Alex Minnekine and did a really nice job. We got some shots to fall early and that gives you confidence. If we can keep building on that from game to game we’ll be alright.”

Regan Marsh posted 10 points and six rebounds.

“She was all over the floor defensively hustling to loose balls,” Alvord said. “They have a six footer we held to zero points. There was a lot of unselfish play and team effort tonight. The defensive end of things got us going.”

Kaylee Coleman grabbed seven rebounds and swiped two steals with four points. Jaylynn Mess added five points as the Lions now meet the winner of today’s Allegany-Limestone and Genesee Valley game. The championship is slated for Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

In the JV game, Brooklyn Stisser scored 14 points as Wellsville rolled to a 55-20 win. The JVs tip off at 1:30 Saturday.

Catt/ Little Valley 3 11 19 23

Wellsville 14 23 31 47

CATT/LITTLE VALLEY: Alex Minnekine 2 6-8 11, Abby Minnekine 2 2-2 6, Lexi Mikowicz 1 0-0 2, Rose Ellis 1 0-0 2, Hayley Dorman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 8-10 23.

WELLSVILLE: Marley Adams 6 4-6 17, Jaylynn Mess 2 0-0 5, Emily Costello 2 2-2 7, Emily Robbins 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Coleman 2 0-0 4, Milla Litzburg 0 1-2 1, Regan Marsh 4 2-2 10. Totals: 17 9-12 47.

3-point goals: 1 (Al. Minnekine); Wellsville 4 (Adams, Mess, Costello, Robbins). Fouled out: None.

Scio Tournament

SCIO — Kate Howe outscored Friendship herself with 20 points in Cuba-Rushford’s 49-18 win over Friendship to open the Scio Christmas Tournament Thursday night.

Taylor Searle added 11 points for the Rebels and Ella Jaffe chipped in six points. Six Rebels added two points apiece.

Friendship was led by Neveah Ross with 11 points. Kadence Donohue scored six and Kendra Gleason added one.

The Rebels (1-3) will meet Houghton for the title Saturday while Friendship (1-3) plays Scio in the consolation.

Houghton (2-2) defeated the host Lady Tigers (0-4) in Thursday’s nightcap, 46-22.

Jessica Prentice and Sarah Retz had 17 points apiece for the Panthers, with Emma Retz adding eight.

Scio was led by Ashlynn Scotchmer with nine points and Camryn Wiech followed with eight. Emily Stilson added three points and Celina Warboys chipped in a bucket.

“Every game is a step in the right direction,” said Scio coach Bethany Faulkner. “We’re young and learning and tonight was a step forward with Scotchmer stepping up to score along with Cami. Emily Stilson worked hard on defense in doing what was asked of her.”