ALLEGANY — Wellsville brought home the gold from the Allegany-Limestone Tournament Saturday.

Marley Adams led the balanced Lions with eight points, five assists and four rebounds on her way to Tournament MVP honors following a 38-37 win over the hosts.

Down three entering the fourth quarter, Wellsville clamped down defensively in the clutch. Adams hit the go-ahead free throw and then the Lady Lions got a few defensive stops to seal the deal.

“Defensively we just did a really good job securing loose balls,” said Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord. “For a young team to be able to finish that off in a tight game, they were pretty solid. We got some tie-ups, some loose rebounds and didn’t the ball over.”

Regan Marsh was named to the All-Tournament team with six points and nine rebounds. Kaylee Coleman grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and scored five points. Jaylynn Mess had four points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Emily Costello added seven points, five rebounds, a steal and an assist for the balanced Lions (4-1), who now visit Letchworth Tuesday night.

Wellsville also won the JV tournament, 43-26. Delaney Wonderling was named MVP. Brooklyn Stisser was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Wellsville 5 15 27 38

Allegany-L 4 12 30 37

WELLSVILLE: Marley Adams 3 2-4 8, Jaylynn Mess 2 0-0 4, Emily Costello 2 2-2 7, Ashley Sexton 2 0-2 4, Emily Robbins 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Coleman 2 1-3 5, Regan Marsh 1 4-6 6. Totals: 14 9-17 38.

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Taylor Davis 2 3-4 7, Ralston 2 1-4 5, Jeana DeRosa 4 0-0 9, Tierney Hemphill 2 7-11 11, Emily Guardini 1 0-0 3, Maddie Callen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 11-19 37.

3-point goals: Wellsville 1 (Costello); A-L 2 (DeRosa, Guardini). Fouled out: None.

Scio 25, Friendship 22

SCIO — Scio used some home cooking to pick up its first win of the season, scoring a close 25-22 win over visiting Friendship in the consolation round of the Scio Christmas Tournament Saturday night.

Ashlynn Scotchmer led the way with eight points. Celina Warboys added six, while Emily Stilson and Ashley Chandler had four apiece. Camryn Wiech chipped in three as Scio (1-4) overcame two of its six players fouling out.

“I’m really proud of how we executed the game tonight,” said Scio coach Bethany Faulkner. “And we were even able to finish with only four players. The five on the court are learning to rely on one another and it’s exciting to watch that progress.”

Kadence Donhue led Friendship (1-4) with eight points. Aayliah Harmon added six.

Canisteo-Greenwood 49, Geneseo 31

GENESEO — Elizabeth Roach had a big double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, plus four blocks for good measure in Canisteo-Greenwood’s 49-31 win over Geneseo Saturday.

Lillian Mullen added 15 points as the Lady Redskins improved to 4-0. Savannah Ambuski had nine points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Taegan Sharp chipped in two points, five rebounds and two steals.

C-G visits Cuba-Rushford Dec. 20.

COLLEGES

Balanced attack lifts Lady Pioneers

Four Pioneers finished in double figures and six had at least nine points as Alfred State defeated SUNY Delhi 82-72 on Saturday afternoon.

In a game that featured nine lead changes and 10 ties, Alfred State led 61-58 heading to the 4th quarter. With the game tied at 67-67 with just over four minutes left the Pioneers went on a 7-0 run and never let the Broncos within six the rest of the way. Alfred State led 20-19 after the 1st quarter and 41-38 at the half.

Kelsey Shaulis made nine baskets and led the Pioneers (3-5) with 19 points. Jordyn Pettit (Wellsville) had 16 points and nine boards, Emily Kelley (Andover) had 16 points, and My'ana Davis (Greece Athena) came off the bench and had a career high 11 points. Rayanna Anderson (Wellsville) scored nine and had eight assists and Skylar Shaulis (Ovid/South Seneca) chipped in nine as well.

The blue & gold host Hilbert on Wednesday in their final game of the 2019 portion of the season. Opening tip is slated for 6 p.m.

Pioneers men fall at Nazareth

Nazareth used a big 1st half as they defeated Alfred State 80-55 on Saturday evening.

The Golden Flyers led 46-22 at half and never let the Pioneers back into the game. Nazareth outscored Alfred State by just one, 34-33, in the 2nd half.

Brandon Gosley led the Pioneers with 11 points and 7 rebounds off the bench. Markel Jenkins finished with nine.

The Pioneers wrap up the 2019 portion of the season on Wednesday when they host Hilbert at 4 p.m. as they return to AMCC action.

Pioneers compete at Houghton Classic

HOUGHTON — The Alfred State track & field team closed out the 2019 portion of their season at the Houghton December Classic.

The 4x400 relay team of Shawn Rosa (Middletown), Jacob Drew, Cameron Chambers (East Rochester), and Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) won in 3:30.72. Wadsworth also won the 200 m dash in 22.53.

The blue & gold women had a solid day in the jumping events. Emma Taggart (New Windsor, MD) won the high jump with a leap of 1.61 m. She was also 4th in the 60 m hurdles (10.40).

Lily Schnell won the triple jump with a mark of 8.98 m and was 5th in the long jump (4.31 m). Alyssa Delany was 4th in the long jump (4.46 m) and 7th in the 60 hurdles (10.93).

Pioneer wrestling in third straight

Alfred State won their third straight dual match as they downed Penn State Behrend 31-13 on Saturday evening. The blue & gold won four straight bouts to put the match out of reach.

Blake Ilges (Canisteo Greenwood) earned a 10-2 major decision over Josh McCall at 174.

The Pioneers are right back on the mat tomorrow afternoon when they host Alvernia at the Orvis Activities Center. The match is slated for a 1 p.m. start and will conclude the 2019 portion of the schedule.