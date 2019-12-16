Voss finished her FCS career with 38 shutouts and a goals against average of 0.4

FILLMORE — Riley Voss will be making saves in Indiana next season.

The Fillmore Central School senior goalkeeper has signed her Letter of Intent to join Huntington University in Indiana, an NAIA school.

Voss finished her FCS career with 38 shutouts and a goals against average of 0.4. This season she recorded 14 shutouts and allowed just six goals in 20 games as her team won its fifth straight Allegany County league title and won a Section V championship for the first time since 1999. This season the Lady Eagles finished 16-1-1 and for her three-year career, her team was 51-4-2.

“Riley will leave Fillmore as one of the most decorated keepers in FCS history. A three-year starter that will be hard to replace. On and off the field Riley is a first rate young lady. She is a very good athlete and even better person,” said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley.

"We are excited to welcome Riley to Huntington University!” Huntington head coach David Lewis said. “She fits the character of the type of players we are looking for and the mission we represent. She comes from a strong winning tradition at Fillmore as well as her club ball with the Northwest Wave. I anticipate that she will adjust nicely to the college game."

Coach Lewis is quite familiar with the Fillmore program, coaching at nearby Houghton College for 28 years while producing a record of 402-122-39.