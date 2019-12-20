Wellsville, Alfred-Almond wrestling score wins

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville got an early start on its home schedule earlier this month, hosting its first-ever Wellsville Wrestling Tournament, but Thursday night had the feel of a home opener all the same as the Lions welcomed in the Avoca Tigers for their first dual meet of the season.

Wellsville gave the home fans something to cheer about, picking up three pins and six forfeits in a 60-15 win over the visiting Tigers.

“It was a good night for us,” said Wellsville coach Tyler Carman. “It was a good way to start the season. We’re glad to be in our home gym with our home fans. That home crowd is big. We have some things we need to work on and we definitely have a long way to go. It’s early in the year but we’re off to a good start, trying to get ready for sectionals.”

Avoca had the early edge.

At 120 pounds in the first bout of the night, Avoca’s Nick Klem and Wellsville’s Eli Torruella were locked in a close battle on the scoreboard until Klem worked his way to leverage and a pin in 4:39.

After a forfeit wins for Wellsville’s Braiden Riley (126), Dale Ableidinger (132) and Cole Hadfield (138), Avoca got back on the board at 145 pounds. Nevin Davis doubled up Wellsville’s Blake Pratt in a 6-3 decision.

Wellsville’s Damian Moultrup quickly squashed that momentum with a rapid pin at 152 pounds. Moultrup was able to take down Addam Cansdale just past the midway mark of the first period, posting the pin in 1:03.

Avoca responded at 160 with a pin of its own. Caleb Polmanteer and Braiden Black battled into the third period, with Polmanteer eventually securing the win in 4:51.

After a forfeit victory for Wellsville’s Hunter Brandes at 182, Avoca’s Zach Hammond and Wellsville’s John Layfield squared off at 195 with Wellsville in command on the scoreboard, 36-15. Layfield was leading Hammond 3-2 when he was able to take him down for the pin with just 13 seconds left in the third period.

It continued to be all Wellsville the rest of the way.

Evan Rought powered to the fastest pinfall of the evening, downing James Stevens in 35 seconds.

Eagan Enke (285) and Jayden Acker (99) then picked up forfeits at both ends of the weight sheet to close things out.

“We had some freshman and sophomores that got the job done for us tonight. Those young guys are putting it together and showing up every day and working hard,” Carman said. “The whole effort this week was very good from our team. Everybody was here for practice and getting ready. The dedication to matches has been great, but more importantly we have very dedicated kids to their school work. They’re working at it before or after practice. That’s what I care most about.”

Wellsville now prepares to hit the road for Charlotte after Christmas, competing in a big tournament down south.

“We’re starting to get kids to weight and starting to get excited for the trip,” Carman said. “Then we come back for the Hornell Invitational. That’s a very prestigious tournament with a lot of good teams this year. Hopefully we’ll put a lineup together to pass some of those tests we’re going to face.”

Wellsville 60, Avoca 15

99 Jayden Acker (W) by fft.

120 Nick Klem (A) by pin over Eli Torruella 4:39

126 Braiden Riley (W) by fft.

132 Dale Ableidinger (W) by fft.

138 Cole Hadfield (W) by fft.

145 Nevin Davis (A) by dec. 6-3 over Blake Pratt

152 Damian Moultrup (W) by pin over Addam Cansdale 1:03

160 Caleb Polmanteer (A) by pin over Braiden Black 4:51

182 Hunter Brandes (W) by fft.

195 John Layfield (W) by pin over Zach Hammond 5:47

220 Evan Rought (W) by pin over James Stevens :35

285 Eagan Enke (W) fft.

Alfred-Almond 57, Campbell-Savona/Bradford 21

ALMOND — Alfred-Almond continued its strong start to the season, rolling to a 57-21 win over Campbell-Savona/Bradford in Steuben County wrestling action.

The Eagles took six forfeits en route to the win. On the mat, Alfred-Almond picked up three pins in the first period. Colton Cook had the quickest victory of the night, downing Brendan Risley in 52 seconds at 160 pounds. Shane Davidson scored a first-period pin of Brett Watkins in 1:13 at 132 pounds. In the upper weights, Nick Turner took down Jackson Benham in 1:11 at 220.

In the closest match of the night, which came in the 138 pound bout, Alfred-Almond’s Ben Lloyd edged Steve Tammellin in sudden victory, 5-4 (1OT).

99 Blake Ledbetter (AA) forfeit

106 John Scheesley (AA) forfeit

120 Imre Hunter-to (AA) forfeit

126 Peyton Hodder (CSB) forfeit

132 Shane Davidson (AA) > Brett Watkins (CSB) fall 1:13

138 Ben Lloyd (AA) > Steve Tammellin (CSB) SV 5-4 (1OT)

145 Jaycob Parulski (CSB) > Scott Mills (AA) fall 3:45

152 Tim Aumick (CSB) > Zack Ledbetter (AA) decision 7-0

160 Colton Cook (AA) > Brendan Risley (CSB) fall 0:52

170 Laertes Cushing (AA) forfeit

182 Morgan Davidson (AA) forfeit

195 Damian Elliot (CSB) > Dan Scheesley (AA) fall 4:47

220 Nick Turner (AA) > Jackson Benham (CSB) fall 1:11

285 Trevor Grove (AA) forfeit