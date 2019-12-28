Adams named tournament MVP after win

BATH — The Lady Lions were able to cross a big goal off the to do list Saturday night.

After six years of trying, Wellsville got the job done in Bath and took home the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament title with a 54-38 win over the host Lady Rams.

Tournament MVP Marley Adams led the way with 20 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist. Fellow All-Tournament Team selection Emily Costello provided some firepower from long range, hitting four three-pointers and finishing with 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Both Adams and Costello also provided some stellar defense on Haverling’s Abby Spiess and Meredith Czajkowski, who were held to a combined 22 points.

“We got behind early and buckled down on defense,” said Wellsville head coach Michelle Alvord. “We held Spiess to three in the first half and six in the second half, which is not an easy feat. We did a good job on Czajkowski too. I was pleased with our defense. That was the combination of Adams and Costello defending the two of them.

“We were able to pull away with good transition buckets led by Costello and Adams finishing. Emily Robbins had two big buckets in the fourth quarter that really helped down the stretch.”

Regan Marsh posted seven points and eight rebounds for the Lions. Robbins finished with five points, while Kaylee Coleman added four points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Czajkowski led the Rams (6-4) with 13 points and Spiess had nine.

“After going into overtime last night we definitely playing on some tired legs and that may have caught up with us in the second half as our shooting percentage may have been in the single digits,” said Haverling coach Randy Abrams. “Hats off to Wellsville though as they hit big shots all night.”

The Lions (7-2) now have this week to prepare for a showdown with rival Hornell Friday night on Wellsville’s home court.

“I think we might be a little bit better matchup with them this year than previous years,” Alvord said. “It’s always a test to see where you’re at with their style of play. It’s something we’re not used to and we haven’t seen so far this season. We’ve played two tournaments so far so we’ve played in pressure situations, which is a good experience. It’s nice to have them on our home court.”

In the JV game Saturday, Wellsville fell 31-28. Jaelyn Knapp was named to the All-Tournament team for the Lions with nine points.

Wellsville13 28 38 54

Haverling11 24 31 38

WELLSVILLE: Marley Adams 8 4-4 20, Jaylynn Mess 1 0-2 2, Emily Costello 5 0-0 14, Ashley Sexton 1 0-0 2, Emily Robbins 2 1-1 5, Kaylee Coleman 2 0-0 4, Regan Marsh 3 1-2 7. Totals: 22 6-9 54.

HAVERLING: Abby Speiss 3 1-2 9, Sidney Burns 3 1-2 7, Meredith Czajkowski 5 0-0 13, Taylor Stone 1 0-0 2, Alexa Beers 1 0-0 2, Rusak 0 1-2 1, Caden Taggart 2 0-1 4. Totals: 15 3-7 38.

3-point goals: Wellsville 4 (Costello 4); Haverling 5 (Speiss 2, Czajkowski 3). Fouled out: None.