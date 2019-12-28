CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood Lady Redskins quickly shook off some holiday rust before dominating both ends of the floor en route to a big 67-35 win over Class B Wayland-Cohocton on Friday evening in Canisteo.

Savannah Ambuski led the charge on the offensive end for Canisteo-Greenwood, turning in a team-high 22 points. Lillian Mullen also had a great night, finishing with 19 points in the win.

Elizabeth Roach was also a major factor in the outcome of the game, and was spectacular in the areas of the game that don’t appear on a stat line. The senior scored just four points, but was clearly the most important two-way player on the floor as she pulled in 16 rebounds, dished out nine assists and grabbed seemingly every single loose ball.

“She is our only permanent captain for the season and it’s because of the maturity that she brings to the whole team. She is treating them like the mother hen, and she’s doing a really great job,” said Canisteo-Greenwood coach Les York. “And then in the fourth quarter, she came over to me and said, ‘coach out “such-and-such” in for the last two minutes for me, because I want to see them play.

“There are no kids that do stuff like that anymore, and that right there is a leader.”

The two teams spent the first part of the opening frame simply trying to shake off that holiday rust. The offenses were sloppy and buckets were very hard to come by as the the both units attempted to get a feel for each other.

But at about the four minute mark, Canisteo-Greenwood’s offense finally hit a stride thanks to the strong play of Ambuski. The junior guard cut up the defense and hit back-to-back buckets as the Redskins quickly took an 8-0 lead.

Ambuski’s strong offensive performance continued as the lead grew through the remainder of the first, but the true story turned out to be the defense.

Canisteo-Greenwood held the Golden Eagles scoreless for a full 7:30, and it wasn’t until Way-Co hit a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds that the streak was finally broken.

That shot finally got the Eagles on the board, but C-G still took a 10-3 lead into the second quarter.

“I’ve always told the girls, our best offense is our best defense. And until you play good defense, the offense is going to be sluggish. And that’s exactly what happened tonight. Once we started to put the pressure on and really started to hold them, things changed right away,” said York.

While the bucket did get Way-Co on the board, it did not slow down the Lady Redskins in the early part of the second. Canisteo-Greenwood continued to make stops on defense and then proceeded to turn them into fast break chances on the other side. As a result, C-G ripped off a 6-0 run and increased their lead to 16-3 just two minutes into the frame.

The Eagles broke the scoreless streak once again with a jump shot, but the Redskins were simply too fast to be stopped.

Roach did her best Bill Russell impression as she grabbed defensive rebounds and made outstanding outlet passes to streaking teammates. This created several wide open layups, which eventually widened the gap to as many as 20 points late in the half.

But in the final two minutes, with Roach on the bench, the Golden Eagles finally put things together on the offensive end. Way-Co worked the ball inside and finished a few tough shots during an 8-0 run to end the half that cut the lead to 27-15 at the break.

After the intermission, Canisteo-Greenwood came out in a full court press that was absolutely devastating. The Lady Redskins forced turnover after turnover and started the third quarter on an 8-0 run in just the first two minutes of play. That run pushed the lead back out to 20 points at 35-15, and forced an early Way-Co timeout.

“We were a little sloppy and a little lax, and we let them back into the game. But we went into that press to try to bring our defense back up, and we score almost ten points in a minute and a half. I mean offense is great, but you only need one more basket than the other team so you have to stop them from making that basket,” said York.

But as the quarter progressed, Canisteo-Greenwood’s lead only continued to grow. The Redskins backed off the press as it became clear the lead was insurmountable, but they were extremely efficient in the half court offense as the score grew to 51-22 at the end of the third quarter.

That slower pace stayed in the fourth quarter, and each team made sure to use all of its bench in a game that was controlled by the Redskins all the way. Way-Co chipped away for a few minutes at the lead, but by the time the final buzzer sounded, Canisteo-Greenwood had secured a dominating 67-35 win at home.

The Golden Eagles were led by Kim Gascon’s game-high 24 points. Wayland-Cohocton (3-4) now heads to Prattsburgh/Avoca on Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Canisteo-Greenwood, meanwhile, improves to 6-0 on the season and will hit the road to Jasper-Troupsburg for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Jan. 2 against the Wildcats.