Penn Yan, Marcus Whitman, and Dundee basketball and wrestling teams saw a little action last week as the holiday break continued.

Girls’ Basketball

Jan. 3

Dundee 48 Romulus 39

Dundee beat out Romulus Friday at home. Dundee’s Makenzie Cratsley led the Scots’ effort with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 5 steals. Hallie Knapp scored 11 points with 8 rebounds, while Mackenzie Strait aided her team with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The win takes the Lady Scots to 6-3 for the season.

Marcus Whitman 69 Campbell-Savona 23

Whitman dominated Campbell-Savona Friday, taking an impressive 69-23 victory. The win improves Whitman’s winning record to 6-1 for the season.

Boys’ Basketball

Jan. 3

Penn Yan 64 Haverling 54

The Mustangs defeated Haverling Friday night. Though trailing through much of the first half, Penn Yan sank a 3-pointer at around the 3 minute mark to take the lead and never looked back. Penn Yan’s Dominic Lafferty scored 15 points, Peter Nicholson scored 13 points and Kyle Berna added 10 points.

Romulus 58 Dundee 41

Dundee lost to Romulus Friday. For the Scots, Blake Machuga led the team’s effort with 13 points, Logan Salvatore and Hunter Crofoot each scored 8 points, while Brady Richardson and John Bell each added 4 points.

Weedsport 54 Marcus Whitman 53

The Wildcats walked away with a loss against Weedsport in a close match Friday. Whitman’s Liam Prendergast led the team with 24 points and Seth Benedict added 8 points to Whitman’s effort.

Wrestling

The Scots came away with 24 wins and 11 losses in their tournament against Odessa-Montour Saturday. Dundee’s Logan Corey (Senior), Kenny Empson, Jr. (Junior) and Travis Bailey (Freshman) all finished the tourny with 5-0 records and were named the 2020 Odessa-Montour Dual Tournament champions.