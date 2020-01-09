CANISTEO — Campbell-Savona and Canisteo-Greenwood traded knockout punches all night long, but the Panthers weathered a late push from the Redskins in order to grab a 67-61 win in Canisteo.

The first quarter was a very evenly contested game as the teams worked hard in the half court offense to get shots.

Neither team was at a clear advantage, but Campbell-Savona simply shot a better percentage from the field to work out a 17-8 lead late in the frame.

“We came out with a lot of energy,” Campbell-Savona head coach Jeremy Brenning said. “Made a lot of big shots early.”

But Canisteo-Greenwood got hot late, ending the quarter on a 5-0 run that made it a 17-13 score after eight minutes of play.

The even play continued into the second quarter, but the Redskins slowly grabbed an advantage thanks to some sharp shooting from the outside. Canisteo-Greenwood chipped away at each possession, and eventually cut the lead down to 21-20 with three minutes left in the half.

The Panthers called a timeout and regrouped enough to maintain the lead until the final 30 seconds, where Roque Santiago buried a 3-pointer from the wing that made it 26-26 at the halftime break.

After the intermission, Campbell-Savona did everything it could to speed up the pace. The Panthers turned up the defensive pressure and took early shots as they once again worked to lead at 36-31 halfway into the frame.

And for the rest of the third quarter, the game was as evenly played as possible. The Panthers and the Redskins traded shot after shot, many of them from way behind the arc. As a result, the Panthers lead held steady at 50-45 going into the final frame.

In the last quarter, it was the Panthers who held an early advantage. Campbell-Savona started the fourth on a 7-2 run and took their largest lead of the game at 57-47 halfway through the frame.

The Redskins regrouped and quickly cut the lead back to single digits, but Canisteo-Greenwood could never put together the needed run to erase the deficit entirely, allowing the Panthers to escape with a narrow 67-61 win.

“A lot of credit to C-G,” said Brenning. “They kept fighting. I’m very proud of how hard my guys battled tonight.”

Canisteo-Greenwood was led by Hunter McCaffrey, who buried five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points. Cole Ferris knocked down four triples of his own and added 15 points.

Canisteo-Greenwood (3-6) now heads to Prattsburgh for a big SCAA game against the Vikings on Friday evening at 7 p.m.

Avoca 89, Alfred-Almond 26

AVOCA — Avoca led Alfred-Almond 29-22 at one point in the second quarter. From there, it was nearly all Tigers — literally.

The Avoca Tigers put together the run of a lifetime, reeling off a 60-4 advantage the rest of the way to earn an 89-26 win over the Alfred-Almond Eagles on Wednesday evening in Avoca.

Jonathan Jensen led Avoca with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals, Devin Stowe scored 16 points. DeJay Hammond had 10 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and two assists.

Brady Brandow scored nine points with five assists. Jordan Slayton added eight points. Sophomore Pacey Hopkins scored nine points with five assists and five steals. Senior Tristan Stark scored six points. Thomas Derick added eight points and Michael Hoad had four.

The Tigers (8-1), winners of eight straight, host Williamson Friday. Alfred-Almond (4-5) hosts Addison Friday.

Addison 75, Arkport/Canaseraga 30

ADDISON — The Addison Knights picked up a dominating 75-30 win at home on Wednesday evening over the Arkport/Canaseraga Wolves in Addison.

John Stiffly led the way with 17 points while Justin Hendrickson added nine in the win.

Arkport/Canaseraga was led by Ryan Reynolds, who had nine points. Adrian Smith added eight in the loss.

Arkport/Canaseraga (0-7) now hosts Keshequa on Friday evening at 7:15 p.m. in Canaseraga.

COLLEGES

Kelley nets 21 vs. La Roche

ALFRED — Five different players scored in double figures as La Roche defeated Alfred State 83-65 on Wednesday evening.

Both teams got the offense going in the 1st half. The Pioneers shot 83.3% in the 1st half but trailed 24-21 after ten minutes. La Roche added to the lead in the 2nd and led 44-38 at the half. The Redhawks pushed the lead out in the 2nd half and led by as many as 21 early in the 4th.

Kelley was 10 for 14 from the field, including 8 for 8 in the 1st half, and finished with a team high 21 points. She also chipped in seven boards and four assists. Kelsey Shaulis (Ovid/South Seneca) finished with 14 while Rayanna Anderson (Wellsville) finished with eight points and seven assists.

Danajah Sanders led five Redhawks (7-4, 7-0 AMCC) in double figures with 15. Dasja Anderson and Shaundrea Butler each had 14 while Ayanna Mazyck and Jenna Cole both finsihed with 13. Cole added nine boards.

Alfred State finished the day shooting 46.8% from the field, 28.6% (2 for 7) from three, and 55.6% (5 for 9) from the foul line while La Roche shot 48.6% from the field, 27.3% (6 for 22) from three, and 75% (9 for 12) from the line. The Redhawks held a slight 40 to 34 rebound advantage.

The Pioneers head to Franciscan on Saturday for a 4 p.m. contest with the Barons.

Run lifts Redhawks

ALFRED — A 16-0 run late in the 1st half proved to be the difference as La Roche defeated Alfred State 75-62 in a Wednesday AMCC contest. The Redhawks improve their AMCC best record to 7-0 (7-5 overall).

Alfred State led 17-15 with 8:39 remaining in the 1st half before La Roche went on their big run to take a 31-17 lead. They led 40-28 at the break. The Pioneers couldn't make a big run in the 2nd half as the Redhawks kept their halftime lead in an even 2nd half (La Roche held a 35-34 advantage).

Josh Reding (Spencerport) led the blue & gold with 13 points while Ryan Gentile (Spencerport) finsihed with 10. Gus O'Connell (Cortland/Bishop Grimes) added eight points.

Darius Lawrence led the Redhawks with 18 points while Tyler Frederick finished with a double-double (15 points and 11 boards). Austin Hannes also finished with 15.

Alfred State was 23 for 53 from the field (43.4%), 7 for 21 from three (33.3%) and 9 for 14 from the foul line while La Roche was 27 for 60 from the floor (45%), 7 for 23 from three (30.4%), and 14 for 21 from the line. The Redhawks forced the Pioneers into 17 turnovers that led to 21 points.

The Pioneers are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Franciscan for a 2 p.m. battle with the Barons.