WELLSVILLE — Fresh off a strong showing at the 3rd Annual NYSPHSAA Section V Dual Meet Wrestling Championships in Geneva, where the Redskins placed second to Palmyra-Macedon, Canisteo-Greenwood returned to regular season action Friday night with a road trip to Wellsville.

The Redskins prevailed in a spirited battle with the Lions, taking a 48-36 victory in front of a packed house.

Canisteo-Greenwood won four of the final five weight classes to secure the win, starting with Gavin Bob’s pin in 2:16 at 99 pounds. Overall, the Redskins posted five victories via pinfall. Luke Kilmer started the night with a pin at 132 pounds in 4:59. Trevor Mochol later grabbed a pinfall just before the buzzer in 1:59 at 152 pounds.

Ryder Slayton also scored his pin in the first period in 1:06 at 170 pounds. Nate Button added another pin at 220 pounds, which came in 1:42. Xavier deJesus-Remchuk had the fastest pin of the night for the Redskins in 27 seconds at 120 pounds. Lucas Mason and Tyler Burdick picked up forfeit wins at 106 and 113.

Wellsville’s seniors had strong nights. Coming off a State Farm Classic title, Eagan Enke pinned Jacob Mullen late at 285 pounds, earning the win in 5:44. Hunter Brandes edged Jared Davis in a 3-2 sudden victory thriller at 182 pounds. Dale Ableidinger picked up his pin in 2:47 at 126 pounds to close out the night.

Wellsville received a quick pin from Blake Beckwith in 21 seconds at 160 pounds to power the Lions. John Layfield downed his opponent at 195 in 3:03. Damian Moultrup added forfeit win at 145.

Canisteo-Greenwood 48, Wellsville 36

132: Luke Kilmer (CG) over Cole Hadfield (Fall 4:59)

138: Blake Pratt (W) over Ean Magill (CG) (Dec 7-5)

145: Damian Moultrup (W) (For.)

152: Trevor Mochol (CG) over Braiden Black (Fall 1:59)

160: Blake Beckwith (W) over Caleb Kitka (Fall 0:21)

170: Ryder Slayton (CG) over Finn Stevens (Fall 1:06)

182: Hunter Brandes (W) over Jared Davis (SV-1 3-2)

195: John Layfield (W) over Jacob Evingham (Fall 3:03)

220: Nathan Button (CG) over Evin Rought (Fall 1:42)

285: Eagan Enke (W) over Jacob Mullen (Fall 5:44)

99: Gavin Bob (CG) over Jayden Acker (Fall 2:16)

106: Lucas Mason (CG) (For.)

113: Tyler Burdick (CG) (For.)

120: Xavier deJesus-Remchuk (CG) over Brockton Hadfield (Fall 0:27)

126: Dale Ableidinger (W) over Beau Zeh (Fall 2:47)

BOYS BASKETBALL

DANSVILLE — DeAndre Green and Cameron Huber each had 20 points as the Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles picked up a huge 72-57 rivalry game win over the Dansville Mustangs in Dansville on Friday evening.

Arrik Gerber led all scorers with 26 points for the Mustangs. Gerber his five 3-pointers and added three rebounds and three steals to his stat line. Drew Morrow added a double-double in the loss with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Dansville (3-7) now hits the road next Friday evening to Hornell at 7:30 p.m. Wayland-Cohocton (4-6) now heads to Perry on Monday evening at 7 p.m.

Prattsburgh 75, Canisteo-Greenwood 51

PRATTSBURGH — Mason Putnam scored 41 points as he led the Prattsburgh Vikings to a 75-51 win over the Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins in Prattsburgh.

Aside from Putnam’s great night, Kris Johnson added 10 points, all of which came in the first quarter. James Crowder also had nine points in the win.

Cansiteo-Greenwood was led by Hunter McCaffrey’s 16 points. Roque Santiago added 11 points while Blake Updyke contributed 10 points in the loss.

The Redskins (3-6) now returns home for a Tuesday contest against the Alfred-Almond Eagles at 7:15 p.m.

Addison 63, Alfred-Almond 37

ALMOND — The Addison Knights picked up an SCAA road win on Friday evening by a 63-37 final over the Alfred-Almond Eagles.

Isaac Little led the Eagles with 16 points in the loss. Jonas Kays added nine points while Kevin Dunning added five.

The Eagles (4-6) now hits the road for a 7:15 p.m. contest against the Redskins at Canisteo-Greenwood on Tuesday evening.

Avoca 65, Williamson 37

AVOCA — The Avoca Tigers improved to 9-1 on Friday evening with a convincing 65-37 win at home over Williamson.

Jonathan Jensen led all scorers with 18 points. Devin Stowe added 16 points in the win while Brady Brandow had 12 points.

Avoca now heads to Jasper-Troupsburg on Tuesday evening at 7:15 p.m.

Keshequa 54, Arkport/Canaseraga 23

CANASERAGA — The Keshequa Indians won by a 54-23 final on Friday evening on the road in Canaseraga over the Arkport/Canaseraga Wolves.

Hunter Stephens led all scorers with 15 points while Caleb Buchinger added 12 points in the win for the Indians.

Arkport/Canaseraga was led by Ryan Reynold’s seven points.

Keshequa (2-8) now heads to Caledonia-Mumford on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. Arkport/Canaseraga (0-8) now hosts Genesee Valley on Tuesday evening in Canaseraga at 7:15 p.m.

Haverling 66, Paviion 30

BATH - Haverling held Pavilion to just 30 points in its 66-30 victory Friday in a Livingston County Athletic Association boys basketball contest.

“It was probably our best played game of the year defensively,” Haverling head coach Bill Baker said. “The boys played with a lot of intensity which created a lot of turnovers.”

Haverling was led by AJ Brotz with 16 points, followed by Jordan Deats with 10 and Justin Marshall with eight points.

Cam Milligan had eight points to lead Paviion

Whitesville 53, Friendship 52

WHITESVILLE — Whitesville picked up its first win of the season in thrilling fashion, holding off Friendship by the slimmest of margins in a 53-52 home win Friday night.

Jessie Pensyl led the cause for the Blue Jays with 13 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. CJ Estep followed closely with 12 points. Robert Whitesell and Dylan Acor both netted eight points and Colby Gaines added seven for the balanced Blue Jays (1-7).

Friendship (1-8) was led by Ian Romero, who led all scorers with 26 points. Blake Hewitt added 13 points and Micah Hosley added nine for the Golden Eagles.

The squads will meet again Monday, this time in Friendship.

Friendship 11 8 17 16 – 52

Whitesville 15 8 17 13 – 53

FRIENDSHIP: Micah Hosley 4 1-1 9, Blake Hewitt 5 1-6 13, Ian Romero 11 1-5 26, Alex Smith 1 0-2 2, Dekota Stewart 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22 3-16 52.

WHITESVILLE: Chris Gullett 2 1-3 5, Jessie Pensyl 6 1-5 13, CJ Estep 5 0-1 12, Robert Whitesell 3 0-0 8, Colby Gaines 2 3-3 7, Dylan Acor 4 0-0 8. Totals: 22 5-12 53.

3-point goals: Friendship 5 (Romero 3, Hewitt 2), Whitesville 4 (Estep 2, Whitesell 2). Total Fouls: Friendship 16, Whitesville 19. Fouled out: Gaines (WHI).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dansville 51, Wayland-Cohocton 38

DANSVILLE — The Dansville Lady Mustangs cruised to the LCAA rivalry game win over the Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles by a 51-38 final on Friday evening in Dansville.

Grace Rittenhouse led all scorers with 15 points, two assists, three rebounds, four steals and a block. Arayana Young added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Wayland-Cohocton was led by Kim Gascon’s 12 points. Kailey Johnson also reached double figures with 11 points.

Dansville (10-1) has a week off before hosting a huge contest against LCAA rival Hornell at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening. Wayland-Cohocton (4-6) now heads to Letchworth on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

Jasper-Troupsburg 57, Campbell-Savona 28

JASPER — The Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats just had just five players on the roster, but they still picked up a great Friday night win by a 57-28 over Campbell-Savona in Jasper.

Kayla Atherton had a dominating night with 18 points, while Jade Atherton added 17 points. Brynn Waters had 12 points while Allyson Hayes rounded out the scoring with 10 points.

“We only had 5 players tonight, not once did they complain about a thing,” Jasper-Troupsburg head coach Kali Muhleisen said. “They played so well especially defensively, when we communicate that’s when we do best. Four out of the five were in double digits which is very rare for us so to see and to get a game where we play great offensively and defensively despite the flu going around we really held it together quite nice. I am so proud of these five not giving and wanting to strive for more.”

The Wildcats improved to 4-6 and now hosts Andover on Monday evening at 7:15 p.m. in Jasper.

Lima Christian 41, Friendship 27

FRIENDSHIP — Friendship fell to 1-8 with a 41-27 loss to Lima Christian Friday night.

Kadence Donohue paced Friendship (1-8) with seven points. Navaeh Ross and Logan Roberts both scored six, and Aaliyah Harmon added four.

The Golden Eagles visit Belfast Wednesday.