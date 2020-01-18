ITHACA - Corning continued its dominance in indoor track and field at the sectional level Friday in Ithaca as boy the boys and girls teams captured Section IV titles. The Hawks boys won their 10th sectional title in a row and the girls won their seventh.

“The kids really just brought it. they came to compete and cared about how their teammates are doing,” Corning head coach Andrew Cartwright said. “There’s a lot of individuals that contributed to that and the seven and 10 year runs we’ve been on.”

On the boys side, the Hawks scored 126 points as a team followed by Ithaca (70), Horseheads (66), Union-Endicott (64) and Elmira (48).

“A lot of young kids stepping up,” Cartwright said. “A group of older athletes along with some younger ones.”

The Hawks had five individual sectional champions and a relay in the large school division. Matt Gensel won the 3200 (10:05.14), Steven Segal took first in the 1,000 meter run (2:42.27), Richard Preistly won the triple jump (42-06.00) and Kyle Zaidel took first in the 300 meter dash (36.67).

Freshman Ashton Bange won the 1,600 meter run (4:38.47).

“We don’t search out high pressure situations to put freshman in, but he seeks out that kind of stuff,” said Cartwright of Bange.

The team of Zaidel, Harrison Lynch, Clayton Vaughn and Otto Sutton placed first in the boys 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:40.81.

Other local winners for the boys included Kyle Wayman of Horseheads in the 55 meter hurdles (7.73), Maxwell Rohl in the weight throw (51-10.50) and the Blue Raiders won the 4x200 meter realy. Elmira’s relay team won the boys 4x800 meter relay.

For the girls, Corning finished with a team score of 172 followed by Horseheads (102), Vestal (52), Elmira (44) and Ithaca (39).

Corning had five different individual winners including Claire Mason who won the 1,000 meter run (3:05.74) and the 1,500 meter run (5:04.08). Angelea Collins won the racewalk (7:54.77), Jayla Skeete posted a win in the 600 meter (1:38.91), Charlotte Nevins took first in the 300 meter dash (1:39.06) and Victoria Collins earned a first place finish in the pole vault.

The senior trio of Skeete, Nevins and Mason were the top three point getters for the Hawks. Mason and Nevins contributed 20 points and Skeete had 18 points.

“The girls have a lot of upperclassmen and girls that have been there before,” said Cartwright. “We have a good mix along with some youth.”

Elmira Notre Dame’s Alyssa Walker won the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:59.52.

Corning will next compete at RIT next weekend.

Pictured is the Corning Hawks boys indoor track team. [PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHEILA SUTTON]