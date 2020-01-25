Eagles hand Redskins first loss at Barkley Showcase

ALFRED — Hannah Roeske repeated her MVP performance at the 6th Annual Barkley Showcase as she led the Fillmore Lady Eagles to a dominating 52-34 win over the previously unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins on Saturday afternoon at Alfred State College.

Roeske led alls scorers with 16 points, 12 of which came during a crucial second-quarter run that all but sealed the win for Fillmore. Emma Cole added 12 points in the win, while Riley Voss added 11 points as well.

“Canisteo-Greenwood has an incredible team, they just haven’t been through something this big on this stage yet. This is only going to help them,” said Fillmore coach Tom Parks. “We have four seniors playing right now, and they all have years of experience and leadership, and I think that really played a big factor for us tonight.”

Canisteo-Greenwood took a 12-9 lead after the first quarter of play thanks to pair of deep 3-pointers from Lillian Mullen, but the Eagles quickly found the mark in the second quarter to burst open the game.

Fillmore outscored Canisteo-Greenwood by a 18-7 advantage in the second quarter, grabbing a 27-19 lead at the halftime break in the process. And from there, Fillmore never looked back, as the lead never got back within single digits in the second half.

“We had a lot of prep as a team and on the bus ride here and then in the locker room, we were just telling each other, ‘let’s go, we know we’ve got this,’” said Roeske. “We knew we just had to work together and do our best. And I think our ability to stay together and work as a team really helped us out a lot today.”

“We are always hanging out, and the bond between us is so strong that even when we are down we know exactly how to pick each other up,” said Riley Voss. “Coming into the game, we knew it was going to be hard, but we also knew what we had to do.”

Canisteo-Greenwood was led by a 11 points from Mullen, while Elizabeth Roach also had an outstanding game with 11 points. Canisteo-Greenwood (14-1) now looks to refocus on Wednesday evening with a 7:15 p.m. trip to Hammondsport.

“This was a learning experience for us. Our youth showed tonight. We missed a lot of foul shots, and you can’t beat a good team doing that,” said C-G Les York. “The youth showed up, but this was a good time for it to show up. We’ve been winning by 20 or 30 points and thinking we are good. But you’ve got to be good every game. But this was like a mini sectional game, and we are grateful to be able to use it as such a great learning experience.”

Fillmore (11-1) faces another tough test on Monday night when it returns home at 7:30 p.m. for a contest against Franklinville.

“Canisteo-Greenwood is a really good team. We knew that this game and our next one were going to be two of our toughest games, and this is a good boost for us,” said Roeske.